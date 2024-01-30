Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market Research Reveals Automated Systems as Key Trend

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest comprehensive market research on pharmaceutical fluid handling has been made available, offering an in-depth analysis of current trends, industry size, and predictive growth. This addition supplements a wealth of strategic market insights to better understand the sector's trajectory through 2027

.

Current Landscape and Future Projections

The report indicates that the global pharmaceutical fluid handling market is poised for steady growth, with size estimations escalating from $10.76 billion in 2022 to an expected $11.24 billion in 2023. Amid sporadic challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and subsequent global market perturbations, the industry maintains a resilient compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48%. The forecast period extends this positivity, projecting a market value reach of $13.59 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.85%.

Automated Fluid Handling Systems Gain Momentum



The integration of automation remains a pivotal advancement in the pharmaceutical fluid handling domain. Systems equipped with fluidic APIs are progressively introduced, enhancing operational efficiency and precision. This trend is exemplified by innovation leaders such as Festo with their modular gantry robot platform, streamlining laboratory liquid handling.

Strategic Acquisitions

Key market players recognize the rising demand for advanced solutions, leading to strategic moves such as SPT Labtech's acquisition of Apricot Designs Inc. Such initiatives are set to enrich portfolio offerings and cement industry standing.

Geographic Outlook

While North America currently leads in market share, Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth rate, signaling an impactful shift in regional market dynamics.

Driving Factors Behind Market Expansion

One significant impetus for market growth is the uptick in global pharmaceutical drug production. Efficient fluid handling remains crucial across the entire pharmaceutical manufacturing process, from development to delivery.

Fluid Transfer and Management Services

Advanced Equipment and Tubing Solutions: Silicone, PVC, TPE

Diverse Applications Across Biotech and Pharma Sectors

Productive Insights for Stakeholders

The report provides entities with pivotal data, covering aspects like revenue generation, production procedures, and detailed segment analysis. This encompassing study is a potent tool for pharmaceutical companies, investors, and professionals seeking to navigate and capitalize on the market's progression.



Leading Market Players and Solutions

Prominent figures in the sector continue to influence the market landscape. Brands like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG remain instrumental in shaping industry standards with their innovative fluid handling solutions and equipment.

The extensive research material offers invaluable perspectives for the pharmaceutical fluid handling market and is an essential resource for understanding both current industry standings and future market directions.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.24 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.59 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Danaher Corporation

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

PerkinElmer Inc.

Spirax Sarco Engineering plc

Eppendorf AG

Tecan Trading AG

CIRCOR International Inc.

Raumedic AG

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

BioTek Instruments Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

Gilson Company Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Tef Cap Industries Inc.

Labnet International Inc.

Australian Fluid Handling Pty Ltd.

Fraser Ross Ltd.

