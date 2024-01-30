Non Airbreathing Propulsion System Market Size Worth USD 8.70 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-airbreathing propulsion system market size was USD 5.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing commercial application of non-airbreathing propulsion systems, such as rocket propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, and electric propulsion systems, is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Demand for such propulsion systems is rising as these systems consume less fuel than conventional systems while producing less noise and vibration.

High efficiency offered by non-airbreathing propulsion systems and rapid technological advancements in these systems are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Nuclear electric propulsion systems have the ability to employ low thrust to accelerate spacecraft for extended periods of time, allowing these to propel a Mars trip using a small fraction of the fuel required by high thrust systems. This is mostly due to the fact that electric propulsion is quieter and vibrates less than conventional systems while also being more efficient and fuel-efficient.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2061

Moreover, major companies are investing on such innovative non-airbreathing propulsion systems for launching small satellites and rockets into space, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 11 November 2021, Aurora Propulsion Technologies, a renowned provider of space propulsion systems, launched the branding of its AuroraSat-1 with The Flying Object (TFO), a Kluz Ventures Fund dedicated to the Technology of Flight. Aurora is collaborating with The Flying Object in a campaign to promote the development and vitality of space propulsion business to stimulate growth and market entry.

This knowledge transfer process is unique to project-based businesses and runs into distinct roadblocks compared to the ones that affect the transfer and application of information in the realm of Research & Development (R&D). It is likely that some competencies are challenging to pinpoint, particularly when it comes to the company's expertise, experience, and, in the case of projects abroad, the multicultural aspect.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

Based on type, the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market is segmented into solid propulsion, liquid propulsion, hybrid propulsion, and electric propulsion. The solid propulsion segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global non-breathing propulsion system market over the forecast period owing to increasing activities, such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, among others. For instance, on March 24, 2023, the Naval Surface Warfare Centre Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) announced a new Public-Private Partnership (P3) deal with X-Bow Launch Systems Inc. The two organizations will collaborate over the next 20 years to develop, certify, and produce propulsion systems for present and future commercial and military demands. The emphasis will be on providing solid propellant rocket systems that fulfil stringent performance standards while being cost-effective.

Application Insights:

Based on application, the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market is segmented into airplanes, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and spacecraft. The airplanes segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing use of electrical propulsion in aerospace and aviation industries to make air travel safer and more cost-effective by reducing noise and emissions. In addition, electrical propulsion has the potential to create new opportunities such as urban air taxis.

Airlines are focusing on adopting hybrid and electric propulsion systems owing to their numerous advantages. For instance, on 22 May 2019 Airbus entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAS Scandinavian Airlines to conduct research on the infrastructure and ecosystem requirements for hybrid and electric aircraft. Similarly, on 21 October 2022, Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric flight ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft took its flight. The aircraft is the product of Rolls-Royce’s Accelerating Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) program, which is partly funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), and Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2061

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market over the forecast period owing to greater investments in Research & Development (R&D) field. In addition, high space budget, large number of commercial space agencies and market participants, and the extensive space industry-related supply chain network in the U.S. are other factors driving market revenue growth.

Government and defense organizations, such as NASA and the U.S. Space Force, as well as market participants such as Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), have purchased cutting-edge propulsion systems for upcoming space flights. For instance, in September 2022, Ursa Major, a privately funded American company that specializes in rocket propulsion, secured a contract under the U.S. Air Force Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) program. This agreement requires Ursa Major to deliver a flight-ready 5,000 lb. thrust oxygen-rich staged combustion Hadley rocket engine, suitable for both the booster and upper-stage phases of launching satellites into Low-Earth orbit.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market over the forecast period owing to greater investments in Research & Development (R&D) field. In addition, high space budget, large number of commercial space agencies and market participants, and the extensive space industry-related supply chain network in the U.S. are other factors driving market revenue growth. Government and defense organizations, such as NASA and the U.S. Space Force, as well as market participants such as Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), have purchased cutting-edge propulsion systems for upcoming space flights. For instance, in September 2022, Ursa Major, a privately funded American company that specializes in rocket propulsion, secured a contract under the U.S. Air Force Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) program. This agreement requires Ursa Major to deliver a flight-ready 5,000 lb. thrust oxygen-rich staged combustion Hadley rocket engine, suitable for both the booster and upper-stage phases of launching satellites into Low-Earth orbit.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.07 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 8.70 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered Type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran S.A., Rolls-Royce PLC, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Airbus SE, Blue Origin, Hyimpulse, Busek Co., Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2061

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global non-airbreathing propulsion system market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective non-airbreathing propulsion system. Some major players included in the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Safran S.A.

Rolls-Royce PLC

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Airbus SE

Blue Origin

Hyimpulse

Busek Co., Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Strategic Development

On 5 November 2022, China conducted the first test of a liquid-propellant rocket engine with the country's highest thrust. The liquid oxygen-kerosene engine, created by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, has a designed thrust of up to 500 tons, which is roughly four times as much as the already operating engines of the same type. This business also tested their 80-tonne thrust liquid oxygen-methane engine successfully. This engine has the highest thrust of its kind, which can power both inexpensive disposable carrier rockets and reusable launch vehicles and was made to be utilized in commercial rockets.

On 7 June 2021, Astra, a company that develops launch vehicles, acquired Apollo Fusion, a business that makes electric propulsion systems for spacecraft, as a part of its mission to construct vertically integrated space systems. In a merger agreement, Astra purchased Apollo Fusion for USD 40 million in shares and USD 20 million in cash. If certain technical and financial benchmarks are met by Apollo Fusion, the agreement also contains earn-out incentives worth an extra USD 95 million. Astra will utilize Apollo Fusion's Apollo Constellation Engine electric propulsion systems in satellite buses it is developing to provide clients with a complete solution. When Astra announced that it merged with Holicity, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), in February, it made its satellite ambitions public.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-airbreathing-propulsion-system-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Solid Propulsion Liquid Propulsion Hybrid Propulsion Electric Propulsion

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Airplanes Missiles Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Spacecraft



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2061

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights