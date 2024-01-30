Agfa and EFI Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Digital Print Transformation

Mortsel, Belgium - Londonderry, NH, USA - January 30, 2024 – 7:45 a.m. CET



Agfa and EFI proudly announce that they have entered into a global strategic partnership aimed at leveraging each other’s cutting-edge technologies. The collaboration between two industry leaders marks a significant milestone in the wide-format inkjet printing arena.

Within the framework of the partnership, Agfa will integrate EFI’s roll-to-roll system into its offerings, while EFI will incorporate Agfa’s high-end hybrid inkjet printers into its suite of solutions. Both printing platforms have established themselves as frontrunners in their respective fields. Customers and prospects stand to gain unparalleled advantages from this strategic collaboration. Through the mutual strengthening of the Agfa and EFI portfolios, both companies can present the broadest and most innovative product offering available in the market today, as well as a reliable service infrastructure.

The collaboration will debut on the global stage at the FESPA trade fair in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (19-22 March 2024), where Agfa and EFI will be showcasing the potential of this dynamic collaboration at their respective booths.

Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, said: “Digital Print is one of our company’s key growth engines. This strategic partnership with industry-leader EFI will broaden the range of options we can offer to our customers and expand the market reach for our state-of-the-art solutions. It truly is a milestone for our company, and for the wide-format printing industry at large.”

Arnaud Calleja, Vice-President Digital Printing Solutions at Agfa, commented: "We are thrilled to be partnering with EFI. By integrating their roll-to-roll platform into our sign & display offerings, we are poised to deliver an exceptionally diverse product range with unprecedented value to our customer base. At the same time, we can both maintain a dedicated focus on product innovation within our respective specialized domains, ensuring our technologies remain at the forefront of digital print transformation.”

Frank Pennisi, CEO of EFI, stated: “For over thirty years, EFI has focused on the analog to digital conversion of high value print applications. EFI and Agfa are the most trusted brands in the industry and we now have the ability to accelerate our customers’ digital journey and make them even more productive. We are excited for this next chapter and the ability to leverage the strengths of both organizations to move the industry forward.”

Todd Zimmerman, SVP/GM Display Graphics & OEM Ink at EFI, stated: "This partnership represents a convergence of industry leaders, each bringing unique strengths to the table. The integration of Agfa's hybrid platform into our solutions reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced and comprehensive options available."

Agfa and EFI are committed to continuous innovation and expanding the horizons of inkjet printing. Customers can benefit from the strengths and innovative solutions of both companies, while maintaining relationships with their existing partners.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and building materials with a wide range of printers and inks. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We are devoted to our customers. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. www.efi.com

Media Contact

Holly O’Rourke

Director, Corporate Communications

EFI

News3@efi.com

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2022, the Group realized a turnover of 1,857 million Euro.

Contact

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

About Agfa’s Digital Printing Solutions

Agfa’s Digital Printing Solutions business unit drives the adoption of inkjet printing across various industries. It empowers graphic printing and goods-producing industries to become more versatile and efficient through the innovative use of inkjet printing technology. It does so by analyzing their experiences, needs and challenges, and actively partnering with them and industry experts.

Agfa’s digital printing offering consists of in-house developed and designed high-quality inkjet printers, inks, software, and services, either as an integrated perfectly matched solution, or as customized components within a larger production process. The assortment is best in class in terms of quality, productivity, sustainability, and cost of ownership, with an impeccable service across the globe.

www.agfa.com

Attachment