KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

| Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 22 January 2024 and 26 January 2024, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
22-01-202488 000€ 5 259 980€ 59.77€ 59.34€ 60.56
23-01-202488 000€ 5 275 622€ 59.95€ 59.72€ 60.46
24-01-202488 000€ 5 314 109€ 60.39€ 59.74€ 60.58
25-01-202488 000€ 5 282 376€ 60.03€ 59.82€ 60.58
26-01-202488 000€ 5 339 673€ 60.68€ 59.88€ 60.86

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 10 471 069 on 26 January 2024, for a total consideration of
€ 596 790 999.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment


Attachments

20240130-pb-buyback-en