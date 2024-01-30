Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 04

Company announcement no. 06

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 04 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,726,600 295,625,609 22 January 2024 3,000 110.85 332,550 23 January 2024 5,000 111.25 556,250 24 January 2024 4,000 113.61 454,440 25 January 2024 4,000 114.92 459,680 26 January 2024 4,000 116.08 464,320 Total week 04 20,000 2,267,240 Total accumulated 2,746,600 297,892,849

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2.931.139 treasury shares. equal to 2.43 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236



Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



