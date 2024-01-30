Traction and F3 Complete Gravity Survey at Hearty Bay, Identify Promising Targets for Upcoming Drill Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that the 2024 winter gravity survey at the Hearty Bay project has been completed. A total of 2155 stations were measured, the grid starting at the head of the two radioactive boulder trains and covering both up-ice directions and to the east, which is interpreted to be an older ice direction based on glacial features to the south.

The survey has identified a number of gravity lows, several located northeast (up-ice) of the boulder train, but slightly more east than where the historic drilling was targeting. These targets are up to 500m long with the three anomalous areas on the east side lining up along a possible north-south fault system. This gives Traction and F3 excellent targets for the upcoming sonic drill program. This appears to be intersected by a north-west trending feature marked by gravity lows and a distinctive magnetic signature. This complex setting, nicely defined by the new gravity survey, will hopefully lead Traction and F3 to discovering the source of the radioactive boulder trains (boulders grading up to 8.23% U3O8) that has eluded exploration programs in the past.

The upcoming drill program is slated to start near the end of February – early March and will consist of approximately 2,000 metres.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ken Wheatley, M.Sc, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Company’s properties but may not be representative of expected results.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

Figure 1. Gravity Anomalies Up-Ice from the two Radioactive Boulder Trains. The blue colours are gravity lows, possible areas of alteration associated with uranium mineralization. Note that the historic drilling did not test these areas.

