Nykredit expands Group Executive Board to include Pernille Sindby - Nykredit Bank A/S

30 January 2024

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit expands Group Executive Board to include Pernille Sindby

On 1 February 2024 Pernille Sindby will take up the position of Group Managing Director in charge of Wealth Management in the Nykredit Group. The Group Executive Board of Nykredit Realkredit A/S is expanded and will in future comprise Group Chief Executive Michael Rasmussen and Group Managing Directors Anders Jensen, David Hellemann, Tonny Thierry Andersen and Pernille Sindby.

Group Chief Executive Michael Rasmussen has until today been responsible for the Group's Wealth Management operations, which will from now on be headed by Pernille Sindby. The remits of the other members of the Group Executive Board will remain unchanged.

At the same time, Pernille Sindby has been nominated for election to the Board of Directors of Nykredit Bank A/S and Totalkredit A/S at the Annual General Meetings in March 2024.

Pernille Sindby is leaving the position of Chief Executive Officer of Totalkredit; she has been part of the Nykredit Group for more than 20 years, of which six years as Chief Risk Officer of the Nykredit Group and before that as head of the Group's banking and mortgage products.

Merete Eldrup, Chair of the Board of Directors, says:

- We on the Board of Directors are very pleased with the expansion of Nykredit's Group Executive Board to include a talented profile such as Pernille Sindby. The Board of Directors have followed Pernille's great performance over the years, and we are convinced that she will make a strong contribution to further developing our Wealth Management operations and Nykredit in her new role on the Group Executive Board. Headed by Michael Rasmussen, Nykredit's Executive Board together with all of its people have built a strong position as a customer-owned financial provider leveraging the ownership structure as a competitive edge to the benefit of customers. I, as well as my colleagues on the Board of Directors, look forward to continuing these efforts together with Pernille and the other members of the Group Executive Board.

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive of Nykredit, says:

- It is with great pleasure that we welcome a strong resource such as Pernille Sindby to the Group Executive Board. Wealth Management is a strategic priority for Nykredit, and I look forward to continuing, in collaboration with Pernille, the significant growth we have recorded in the area in recent years. Pernille is an excellent representative of the team spirit and drive that characterise Nykredit, and which are indeed essential to continuing recent years' strong track record – also in Wealth Management.

Maiken Moltke Olesen – new CEO of Totalkredit

Maiken Moltke Olesen will take up the position of Chief Executive Officer of Totalkredit. Until now, Maiken Moltke Olesen has been Head of Group Finance & Investments in the Nykredit Group. Furthermore, Totalkredit's Executive Board will be expanded to include Iben Rohde and Nicolaj Legind Jensen. These changes also take effect as from 1 February. Iben Rohde is today Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development and Optimisation in Totalkredit, while Nicolaj Legind Jensen is Senior Vice President and Head of Group Treasury in Nykredit.

The Executive Board of Totalkredit will in future comprise Maiken Moltke Olesen, current Executive Board Member Mathias Skou as well as Iben Rohde and Nicolaj Legind Jensen.

- I am pleased that, by appointing Maiken Moltke Olesen, we also succeeded in finding the right candidate for the position as Chief Executive Officer of Totalkredit within our own organisation. In addition, with Iben Rohde and Nicolaj Legind Jensen, we are adding two valuable profiles to Totalkredit's Executive Board. I will look forward to – together with Maiken and the new and expanded Executive Board of Totalkredit – continuing the successful development of Totalkredit and the strong partnership with the banks of the Totalkredit alliance for the purpose of offering attractive home loans to Danish homeowners all across the country, says Michael Rasmussen.

Contact and further information

Organisational charts of the new and former organisation of Nykredit have been attached to this announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachments