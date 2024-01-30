Global Influenza Vaccines Market Poised for Growth: Projected to Surge to USD 13.7 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecasts 2024 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influenza vaccines market is witnessing a significant upswing, according to this new market research report. The insights predict the market's expansion from USD 7.8 billion in 2023 to a robust USD 13.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the forecasted span.

This comprehensive research examines the myriad of factors propelling the market forward, including growing awareness initiatives, governmental vaccination programs, and technological advancements in vaccines production. A notable uptick in healthcare spending, alongside the rise in geriatric populations and frequent global travel, act as further catalysts fostering market development.

Delving deep into the current market landscape, the conclusion drawn is that both established and emerging players are shaping the industry. The prominent players continue to drive innovation and solidify their presence, while a host of emerging companies keenly focus on novel vaccine technologies that may soon disrupt the current market dynamics.

The analytical report offers granular insights on the rigorous approval process and regulatory landscapes across key regions including the United States, the European Union, and Japan. Inclusive of detailed profiles on major and emerging market players, it underscores their strategic initiatives, product portfolios, and developmental milestones.

Emergent trends and opportunities are closely scrutinized, shedding light on potential pathways that could steer the market towards a more prolific future. Key collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions form part of the competitive landscape analysis, offering a bird's-eye view of the strategic efforts undertaken by companies to gain market leverage.

Apart from the global market analysis, the report also provides focused insights into vaccine uptake and forecasting in 27 major national markets. This segmentation ensures an intricate understanding of geographical nuances that may influence market behavior.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current size of the global influenza vaccine market?

How big is the global market for influenza vaccines?

How much will this market be worth between 2024 and 2032?

How many persons were vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally during 2018 - 2032?

Which country is the leader in the global market for influenza vaccines?

How large is the market and what are the growth rates of the 27 most important markets for influenza vaccines?

What is the regulatory framework of the global influenza vaccine market?

What are the main drivers and challenges in the global influenza vaccine market?

What are the major deals happening in the global influenza vaccine market?

Who are the top players and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments, and prospects?

Who are the emerging players?

What are some of the most prominent influenza vaccines currently in development?

What are the activities, phases, platform technology, and recent developments of the emerging players?

How will the industry develop in the forecast period 2024 - 2032?

Companies Profiled

Altimmune

AstraZeneca

BIKEN Co., Ltd.

BioDiem

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Daiichi–Sankyo

Emergex Vaccines

EpiVax

FluGen

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Imutex

Medicago

Moderna Inc

Mylan(Viatris)

Novavax

Osivax

Pneumagen

Sanofi Pasteur

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tbf9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.