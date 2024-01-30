Bluetooth Module Market Set to Soar with 17.48% CAGR: Dominance of Low-Energy Devices Fosters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Module Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis report unveiled on the increasing traction of the Bluetooth module market charts a remarkable growth trajectory with an accentuated focus on low-energy devices and consumer electronics. This comprehensive and data-backed research dissects the market's evolution from a value of US$8.990 billion in 2021 to an expected towering high of US$27.763 billion by the year 2028.

Attributable to technological enhancements and a surge in wireless device consumption, the Bluetooth module market is anticipated to maintain a robust compound annual growth rate of 17.48% throughout the considered forecast period. The in-depth market analysis highlights the accelerating deployment of Bluetooth modules across consumer electronics, automotive, communication & technology sectors, reinforcing the foundation for market expansion.

Navigating Bluetooth Module Market Growth Through Technological Innovations



As the digital era advances, the reliance on wireless communication intensifies, thus propelling the demand for Bluetooth technology. Notably, the emerging beacon technology for proximity-based interaction, the spurt in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) applications, and the intensification of Internet of Things (IoT) deployments are reshaping the market landscape.

Delineating regional growth, the report spotlights the United States as a pivotal market, bolstered by domestic manufacturing and escalating applications in everyday technology. The growing affinity towards smart connectivity and IoT applications across various industries is expected to reinforce the upward trend observed within the Bluetooth module arena.

Key Segments Poised for Expansion and Industry Outlook



Type: The segmentation analysis examines key submarkets, including Classic Bluetooth modules and the rapidly ascendant Low-Energy modules.

The segmentation analysis examines key submarkets, including Classic Bluetooth modules and the rapidly ascendant Low-Energy modules. End-User: The demand distribution is scrutinized across vital sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and communication technology with “Others” capturing miscellaneous growth avenues.

The demand distribution is scrutinized across vital sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and communication technology with “Others” capturing miscellaneous growth avenues. Geography: A geographical exploration of market performance with emphasis on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Revealing an array of developments shaping the market, the report notes Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.'s launch of the Type 2EG BLE module, a significant breakthrough for low-power IoT applications, further fortifying the market's innovative landscape.

The future landscape of the Bluetooth module market reflects not only a technological revolution but also a testament to the inexorable march of connectivity. This meticulous analysis promises to equip stakeholders with nuanced insights into this dynamic market.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global

