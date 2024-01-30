Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Report 2024-2033 Featuring Leading Players Scantinel, Volkswagen, and BMW Group

The Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market (excluding U.K.) is expected to be valued at $6.6 million, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.47% and reach $44 million. The automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market is poised for growth, propelled by technological advancements in autonomous vehicles, widespread deployment of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles, substantial progress in automotive LiDAR research and development (R&D) enhancing system features, and an expected reduction in LiDAR manufacturing costs with the commencement of mass production.

Business Dynamics

  • Business Drivers
    • Rapid Technological Advancement in LiDAR in the Automotive Industry
    • Surge in Investments and Funding in LiDAR System-on-Chip Manufacturing Startups for R&D Activities
    • Cost-Effectiveness of LiDAR System-on-Chip
    • Growing Demand for the Miniaturization of Products
  • Business Restraints
    • Growing Complexity in Integrating All the Components on a Chip due to Lack of Knowledge
    • Constant Review of Regulatory Policies on Standardization of Chips
    • Semiconductor Shortage Effect
  • Business Strategies
    • Product Development
    • Market Development
  • Corporate Strategies
    • Mergers and Acquisitions
    • Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances
  • Business Opportunities
    • Growing Trend for the Development of Autonomous Vehicles
    • Manufacturing LiDAR System-on-Chip at Scale
    • Deployment of LiDAR System-on-Chip in Other Applications such as Robotics and Industrial Automation

Market Introduction

The Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) market is witnessing strong growth due to the increased incorporation of LiDAR technology in autonomous vehicles. Technological advancements in LiDAR systems, particularly in SoCs, are driving innovation in the automotive industry. The region is experiencing a surge in research and development efforts aimed at improving LiDAR features to enhance safety and efficiency in autonomous driving applications. The widespread utilization of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles further contributes to market expansion. Anticipated reductions in LiDAR manufacturing costs, resulting from mass production, enhance the market's competitiveness. With Europe leading in the adoption of autonomous driving technologies, the Automotive LiDAR SoC market in the region is positioned for sustained growth, providing advanced solutions for the evolving automotive landscape.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Robo Taxis

Segmentation 2: by Propulsion Type

  • Electric Vehicles
  • Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Segmentation 3: by Level of Autonomy

  • Semi-Autonomous
  • Fully Autonomous

Segmentation 4: by Range Type

  • Short-to-Medium Range LiDAR
  • Medium-to-Long Range LiDAR

Segmentation 5: by Perception Type

  • 2D and 3D
  • 4D

Segmentation 6: by Country

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The featured companies have been meticulously chosen, drawing insights from primary experts and thorough evaluations of company coverage, product offerings, and market presence. Some prominent names established in this market are:

  • Scantinel
  • Volkswagen AG
  • BMW Group

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages116
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$6.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$44 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate23.4%
Regions CoveredEurope

