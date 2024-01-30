Scleral Lens Market revenue to hit USD 870 Million by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scleral lens market size is slated to expand at ~8.15% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 870 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 310 million in the year 2022.The growth of the sector is predicted to be influenced by the growing prevalence of dry eye syndrome. Millions of individuals worldwide are affected by dry eye disease (DED), which is among the most common eye disorders. Depending on the location, the worldwide frequency varies from 5% to 50%. [R1] Hence, the demand for scleral lenses is poised to rise.

The treatment of DES has been entirely altered by scleral lenses. Through the method of forming a reservoir of saline solution over the cornea, these lenses guarantee that the eyes remain lubricated throughout the day. Furthermore, there has been a rise in eye allergies. Around the globe, up to about 24% of people have allergies in their eyes. [R2] Therefore, the market for scleral lenses is projected to rise.

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost the Growth of the Global Scleral Lens Market

According to the World Health Organization, one in six human beings on the planet is going to be 60 years of age or older by 2030. At this point, there will be 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. [R3] As people age, their natural ability to change the crystalline lens's focusing strength diminishes. In actuality, accommodating ability starts to sharply decline in childhood. Most people develop presbyopia by the middle of their forties, a refractive stage in which the inability to exert enough ocular accommodation means extra assistance is needed to maintain clear visual focus at near. Therefore, the market demand is rising with the growing geriatric population.

Scleral Lens Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Prevalence for Myopia to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The scleral lens market in Asia Pacific is set to generate the highest revenue in the market. The major element to dominate the market expansion in this region is the rising prevalence of myopia. In several East Asian countries, approximately 79–90% of recent high school graduates struggle with myopia; of these, over 9–20% are thought to have sight-threatening pathologic myopia. [R4]

Rise in Cases of Diabetes to Influence the Market Expansion in North America

The North America market for scleral lens is predicted to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. This growth is set to be encouraged by the rising prevalence of diabetes. Over 37 million Americans, or close to 10% of the total population, were diabetics in 2021. [R5] One set of eye conditions that can afflict diabetics is called diabetic eye disease. Diabetic macular edoema, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy constitute these disorders. Diabetes has a tendency to harm your eyes over time, potentially resulting in blindness or worse vision.

Scleral Lens, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Eye Clinics

Hospitals

The eye clinics segment is predicted to gather the highest revenue in the market over the forecast period. This is because they offer complete scanning of the eyes. Furthermore, the prevalence of vision impairment which is why the segment is expanding. As per WHO, at least 2.2 billion people worldwide experience near- or far-sightedness. Vision impairment might have been avoided in at least 1 billion of these cases, or it has not yet been treated. [R6]

Scleral Lens, Segmentation by Application

Refractive Error

Ocular Surface Disease

Irregular Cornea

The ocular surface disease is projected to have notable growth over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is set to be encouraged by the rising prevalence of conductivities. Eye redness is frequently caused by conjunctivitis, which is why it's a common complaint in urgent care, emergency rooms, and primary care settings. People of any age, demographic, or socioeconomic background may be impacted. In general, non-ophthalmologists like internists, primary care physicians, paediatricians, and nurse practitioners diagnose more than 80% of all acute cases. [R7]

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in scleral lens market that are profiled by Research Nester are CooperVision, Inc., BostonSight, ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SAS, SynergEyes, Inc., TruForm Optics Inc., Valley Contax Inc., Con-Cise Optical Group LLC, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Menicon Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Scleral Lens Market

The selection of BostonSight SCLERAL lenses has been increased. There are now 16 mm, 16.5 mm, and 17 mm diameter SCLERAL lenses in addition to 18 mm, 18.5 mm, and 19 mm.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.'s ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen, the first and only drug-releasing mix contact lens in the world for vision correction and allergic otitis media. The lens contains ketotifen, an H1 histamine receptor blocker, to help fight eye allergies.

