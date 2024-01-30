Wood Flooring Market revenue to hit USD 90 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York , Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wood flooring market size is expected to expand at 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 90 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 45 billion in the year 2022. Comprising layers of wood veneer stacked in a cross-grain configuration, engineered wood flooring is more stable than solid wood. It is often preferred in areas with fluctuating humidity levels. Made from a single piece of wood, solid wood flooring offers a traditional and authentic appearance. It is known for its durability and can be refinished multiple times. While not real wood, laminate flooring mimics the look of wood and is composed of layers of fiberboard with a photographic image of wood on top. It is a cost-effective alternative.

With increased awareness of environmental sustainability, consumers are seeking eco-friendly flooring options. Wood, as a natural and renewable resource, aligns with this trend, contributing to the growth of the wood market. A report estimated the global sales for sustainable construction materials to reach USD 377.50 billion by 2025. Hardwood flooring, known for its luxurious and high-end appeal, is often preferred in premium residential and commercial spaces. The demand for premium wood flooring contributes significantly to the overall market growth. The growth of the market is further attributed to the increased adoption of wood flooring for varied purposes across the construction industry.





The rising population has increased the demand the building construction for day-to-day activities. Thus, the increased demand of construction processes is further anticipated to fuel the demand of wooden flooring and expand its market size in the forecast period. As per World Bank, the total population in the world stood at 7.76 billion in 2021, up from 7.09 billion in 2012. The escalating pace of construction and renovation activities globally stands out as another catalyst driving the growth of the wood flooring market. The demand for wood flooring is intricately tied to the booming construction industry, where homeowners and businesses seek durable and aesthetically pleasing flooring solutions. The surge in construction and renovation activities has been fueled by factors such as population growth, urbanization trends, and a rising emphasis on infrastructure development. As more buildings and homes are erected or refurbished, the need for versatile and appealing flooring options becomes pronounced. Wood flooring, renowned for its timeless elegance and durability, becomes a natural choice for architects, builders, and homeowners alike. In residential spaces, new housing projects and home renovations are key drivers. Consumers often view wood flooring as a desirable investment, enhancing property value and providing a warm, inviting ambiance.

Wood Flooring Industry: Regional Overview

The global wood flooring market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Government Initiatives and Regulations to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The wood flooring market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. Government initiatives and regulations promoting sustainable and green building practices have a direct impact on the market. Policies that encourage the use of environmentally friendly materials, including wood, drive the adoption of wood flooring in both residential and commercial construction projects. As governments prioritize sustainable development, the market stands to benefit from the alignment of industry practices with these regulatory frameworks. Governments in various Asia Pacific countries have implemented sustainable construction policies. For example, China claims to have increased the green building area to 50% of new constructions by 2020. Cultural preferences play a pivotal role in shaping design choices, and in many Asia Pacific countries, there is a deep-rooted cultural affinity for wood. Traditional homes and structures often feature intricate woodwork and craftsmanship. This cultural connection extends to contemporary design preferences, with consumers embracing wood flooring for its ability to create warm and inviting living spaces that echo traditional aesthetics while embracing modern sensibilities.

Surging Residential Construction and Renovation Activities to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America wood flooring market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. A prominent catalyst behind the North America growth is the continuous surge in residential construction and renovation endeavors. As homeowners, architects, and developers seek flooring solutions that blend elegance with durability, wood flooring emerges as a preferred choice. The versatility of wood flooring, suitable for both modern and traditional designs, makes it an integral component in residential spaces, contributing to the market's upward trajectory. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, the construction of new privately-owned housing units reached an annual rate of over 1.4 million. The North American market showcases a discernible inclination towards premium hardwood flooring. Consumers are increasingly investing in high-quality materials that elevate the aesthetic appeal of their homes. Hardwood flooring, known for its luxurious finish and enduring charm, is favored in premium residential spaces, contributing significantly to the overall market value.

Wood Flooring Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Amongst these segments, the residential segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. A substantial catalyst fueling the residential wood flooring segment is the continuous surge in renovation and remodeling activities. Homeowners, driven by a desire to enhance the aesthetic appeal and value of their homes, frequently opt for wood flooring. As an integral element of interior design, wood flooring holds timeless charm, making it a preferred choice in renovations that seek to blend modernity with classic elegance. A survey revealed that over 80% of homebuyers consider hardwood flooring desirable or essential. Homebuyers exhibit a growing affinity for the natural aesthetics offered by wood flooring. The warmth, texture, and visual appeal of wood create an inviting ambiance within residential spaces. As the desire for homes with a connection to nature and a timeless appeal persists, wood flooring becomes a pivotal element in meeting these aesthetic aspirations. The residential wood flooring market experiences growth driven by homeowners seeking lifestyle upgrades and customization. Wood flooring offers a versatile canvas for personal expression, with a wide range of wood species, stains, and finishes allowing homeowners to tailor their flooring choices to match their unique preferences and lifestyle.

Wood Flooring Segmentation by Product

Solid Wood

Laminated Wood

Engineered Wood

Amongst these segments, the wood flooring market solid wood segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The solid wood flooring segment is significantly influenced by premiumization trends in residential spaces. High-end homes and luxury developments increasingly incorporate solid wood flooring as a symbol of opulence and sophistication. The appeal of premium hardwood species contributes to the growth of this segment, with discerning consumers seeking the ultimate in quality and exclusivity. The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) reported that U.S. hardwood exports to Southeast Asia, a region known for luxury residential developments, grew by over 40% in recent years. The commitment to eco-friendly living and sustainable practices is a compelling growth driver for the solid wood flooring segment. Consumers are increasingly conscientious about the origin of wood products, and solid wood flooring, when sourced from responsibly managed forests, aligns with sustainability goals. The emphasis on eco-friendly choices propels the demand for solid wood, contributing to its market growth. The enduring durability and longevity of solid wood flooring make it a preferred choice for consumers seeking a lasting investment. The segment benefits from homeowners' inclination towards materials that withstand the test of time, offering not just aesthetic appeal but also a durable and robust flooring solution.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global wood flooring market that are profiled by Research Nester are AB Gustaf, AHF, LLC., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Shaw Industries, Inc., Boral, LL Flooring, Inc., F. Junckers Industrier A/S, British Hardwoods, BARLINEK S.A., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Wood Flooring Market

AB Gustaf Kähr introduced a new type of wood floor in its Kährs Life Collection which are incorporated with properties of vinyl floors.

AHF, LLC. has launched three new luxury flooring collections — Biome, Terra and Coalesce. Each collection features a 2.5 mm structure with a 20-mil wear layer and patented Diamond 10 technology.

