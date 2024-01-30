NewSpace India and SAB Launch Services sign Launch Services Agreement to fly cubesat on PSLV mission

BENEVENTO, Italy, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO providing Launch Services on-board ISRO’s launch vehicles, and SAB Launch Services (SAB-LS), specialized in Launch Services for small satellites, signed at the end of 2023 a Launch Service Agreement for deploying smallsat in orbit. This agreement represents a significant milestone in providing advanced and seamless solutions for small satellites complementing with PSLV and SSLV missions, the launcher portfolio with focus on commercial customers.



Mr. Radkakrishnan D, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, "Our strategic collaboration with SAB empowers us to better serve the global small satellite community, also in light of our new small launch vehicle SSLV."

SAB-LS’s CEO, Marco Mariani, added, "This partnership is a testament to the dedication we've poured into improving our services offer. Thanks to PSLV, we can provide more flexibility and compensate any delay of our main launch vehicle VEGA-C. We view NSIL as a long-term strategic partner and look forward to extending our collaboration to SSLV."

About NewSpace India Limited

NSIL is a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DoS) and is the commercial arm of ISRO. NSIL is into end-to-end commercial space business involving satellite and launch vehicle building; providing launch services on-board ISRO’s reliable launch vehicles; providing satellite-based services; Ground segment establishment and Mission support services. NSIL has played a vital role in the successful launch of several international customer satellites on-board PSLV, LVM3 and SSLV rockets.

https://www.nsilindia.co.in/

About SAB Launch Services S.r.l.

SAB-LS (SAB group) offers launch services on European Launchers for Small Satellites. SAB-LS offers “end to end” services including launch procurement, separation system procurement, integration activities of the satellite on the launch vehicle structure, pre- and post-launch support, and in-orbit servicing.

https://www.sablaunchservices.com/ .

Media Contact:

Ricardo Patrício, Business Development and Institutional Relation

rpatricio@sabls.com, +351936740857

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ca7f8cb-8ba7-4a43-8175-43d6624e6b4b