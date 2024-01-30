The Impact of Inflation on the Healthcare Sector - Analysis of Drug Pricing Control and Movement Towards Preventive Care as Methods to Reduce Inflation in the Healthcare Sector

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - The Impact of Inflation on the Healthcare Sector - H2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While inflationary pressures started to ease in 2023, economies continue to face uncertainty. This report examines the impact of inflation on healthcare systems, patients, and HCPs. The report provides an overview of the current and future outlook of the healthcare sector, government policies, innovative technologies, and initiatives that are expected to help combat inflation in the healthcare sector.

Key Market Insights

Despite inflation receding, post-COVID-19 recovery is challenged by a range of macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

Inflation will be tamed in 2024, but its impact on the healthcare will still be elevated.

Although the situation has improved in most of the countries, risings costs still triggered patients to postpone or stop treatments in H2 2023.

Despite some improvement, out-of-pocket costs were an important factor for patients when choosing a treatment in H2 2023.

Surveyed HCPs expected drug prices to grow with the inflation rate.

Despite the pharma industry's skepticism, US HCPs believed that the IRA could lead to lower drug prices.

Physicians agreed that biosimilars could provide cost savings for the patients and healthcare systems and their use should be encouraged.

Drug pricing control and movement towards preventive care were highlighted as the top solutions to reduce inflation in the healthcare sector.

Despite decreasing inflation rates, the healthcare sector will face turbulent times in 2024.

Despite some improvement, rising costs are forcing patients to postpone or stop treatments; it will take years for the backlogs to clear.

Drug pricing control and movement towards preventive care may be reliable methods to reduce inflation in the healthcare sector.

Report Scope

Assess the impact of inflation on the healthcare sector

Highlight the impact of inflation on patient treatment

Capture physicians' opinions on drug price growth

Identify possible inflation reduction measures in the healthcare sector

Explore physicians' views on inflation reduction acts, such as the IRA

Assess physicians' opinions on biosimilar use as a mean to provide cost savings

Compare results with previous, 2022 and 2023 H1 survey findings

Key Report Benefits

Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the key factors to impact the healthcare industry.

Develop business strategies by understanding the key factors to impact healthcare research and manufacturing due to inflation.

Stay up to date on the industry's changing sentiment during inflation within the healthcare industry.

Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Understand current macro events impacting healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Study Design

Economic Outlook

Inflation in the US, 5EU and Japan

Inflation - Impact on Patient Treatment

Inflation - Drug Prices and Treatment Costs

Future Considerations

Summary of Key Findings

