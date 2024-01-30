Global Breast Implants Pipeline Research Report 2023: Sizers, Expanders, Premium Round Gel Implants, Round Gel Implants, Saline Implants and Shaped Gel Implants

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Implants Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Breast Implants Pipeline Report' provides comprehensive information about the Breast Implants pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Breast Implants includes the Sizers, Expanders, Premium round gel Implants, Round gel Implants, Saline Implants and Shaped gel Implants.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Breast Implants under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Breast Implants and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Breast Implants Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Breast Implants - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Breast Implants Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Breast Implants - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Breast Implants Companies and Product Overview

5.1 3D Bio Corp Company Overview

5.1.1 3D Bio Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Allergan Aesthetics Company Overview

5.3 Apex Medical Device Design LLC Company Overview

5.4 Arula Technolgies Company Overview

5.5 BellaSeno GmbH Company Overview

5.6 BellaSeno Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.7 Biostruxs LLC Company Overview

5.8 Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd Company Overview

5.9 Establishment Labs SA Company Overview

5.10 FixNip Ltd Company Overview

5.11 GC Aesthetics Plc Company Overview

5.12 HansBiomed Co Ltd Company Overview

5.13 Healshape SAS Company Overview

5.14 ImpLite Ltd. Company Overview

5.15 Innovia LLC Company Overview

5.16 Lattice Medical Company Overview

5.17 LifeCell Corp Company Overview

5.18 Mentor Worldwide LLC Company Overview

5.19 Neosthetic, LLC Company Overview

5.20 Osteopore International Pte Ltd Company Overview

5.21 Plcoskin Company Overview

5.22 PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.23 Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd Company Overview

5.24 Symatese Aesthetics Company Overview

5.25 Tensive SRL Company Overview

5.26 TeVido BioDevices LLC Company Overview



6 Breast Implants- Recent Developments

6.1 Mar 06, 2023: Evonik and BellaSeno advance commercialization of 3D-printed, bioresorbable implants

6.2 Dec 16, 2022: MOXI and BBL treatments are now available at Chapin Aesthetics

6.3 Oct 13, 2022: The PSF receives FDA approval to conduct multicenter study of ADM and surgical mesh used in breast reconstruction

6.4 Sep 09, 2022: Breast Implants: Reports of Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Various Lymphomas in Capsule Around Implants: FDA Safety Communication



7 Appendix

