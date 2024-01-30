Stem Cell Banking Market Global Forecast to 2032, Featuring Bio Outsource, BSL Bioservice, Cryo-Cell, Charles River Laboratories, LifeCell, GBI, Lonza & Perfectus Biomed

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market by Cell Type, By Bank Type and By Application, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the market for stem cell banking was estimated to be worth USD 5.1 billion. The Stem Cell Banking market is expected to increase from USD 5.87 billion in 2023 to USD 18.08 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% between 2023 and 2032.

The primary market factors boosting market expansion include rising incidence of chronic diseases and life-threatening genetic abnormalities.

Key Insights from the Market Analysis:

The segment-wise analysis within the Stem Cell Banking Market highlights the most lucrative areas of investment and development.

Current market trends and historical data are scrutinized to forecast the potential growth patterns for the Stem Cell Banking Market.

Competitive analysis brings to light the strategic initiatives and market presence of key industry players, aiding in benchmarking and decision-making processes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Cell type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

5.3. Adult Stem Cells

5.4. Embryonic Stem Cells



6. Bank type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Private Banks

6.3. Public Banks

6.4. Hybrid Banks



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Thalassemia

7.3. Cerebral Palsy

7.4. Diabetes

7.5. Leukemia

7.6. Autism



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

Bio Outsource (Sartorious)

BSL Bioservice

Cryo-Cell International, Inc

Charles River Laboratories

LifeCell

GBI

Lonza

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Perfectus Biomed Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b5xcc

