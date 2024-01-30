Pharmacy Automation Market Recent Investment Opportunities Analysis Report 2024-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Pharmacy Automation Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6,700.5 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $12,900.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.77% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:



Key factors influencing the global Pharmacy Automation market are:

Growing need to minimize medication errors

Rising demand for pharmaceuticals

Decentralization of pharmacies

The following are the primary obstacles to the Pharmacy Automation market's expansion:

High initial capital investments

Reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems

Interoperability problems pharmacy automation systems

Future expansion opportunities for the global Pharmacy Automation market include:

Rising healthcare expenditures

Increasing work efficiencies within pharmacies

Strategic measures by market players





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1483







Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The increasing benefits from pharmacy automation are projected to be the cause of markets growth, as a there is improvement in the work efficiency and more of electronic processes.

The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals is expected to drive industry growth.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.

One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the need for a huge capital investments and adoption of pharmacy automation systems.

Market Analysis:

The rise in the minimization of medication errors, decentralization of pharmacies as well as the demand for drug prescription filling solutions are driving growth in the global Pharmacy Automation market. Furthermore, the increasing expenditures on technological developments enhances the demand for Pharmacy Automation systems, and the number of Pharmacy Automation industries to offer Pharmacy Automation devices to major players boosts the Pharmacy Automation market expansion.

List of Prominent Players in the Pharmacy Automation Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Kuka AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Omnicell, Inc. (US)

Capsa Healthcare (US)

Yuvama Co. Ltd. (Japan)

ARxIUM Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

RXsafe, LLC (US)

Pearson Medical Technologies (US)

Parata Systems LLC (US)

ScriptPro LLC (US)

Touchpoint Medical Solutions



Pharmacy Automation Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2023 USD 6,700.5 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 12,900.0 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 8.77% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Product and End-user Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

February 2022, Baxter International Inc. (US) announced that the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program has given its permission to act as a CVE Numbering Authority.

December 2021, Omnicell, Inc. (US) acquired ReCept Holdings, Inc., (US) along with its specialty pharmacy management services for health systems, provider groups, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), to enlarge its Advanced Services portfolio.

November 2021, Swisslog Healthcare stepped into an innovation agreement with Centre Hospitalier - Le Mans to synergize their expertise in the pharmacy field through the automated packaging and dispensing system, TheraPick. The pharmacy automation system streamlines the flow of medication handling to ensure high patient safety standards. TheraPick separates blistering drugs into Blister Unit Doses (BUDs).





Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1483





Pharmacy Automation Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Need to Minimize Medication Errors

The increase in adoption of pharmacy automated systems is a major significant driver for Pharmacy Automation Market globally. Since, there is poor transmission of data between physicians and pharmacists, and poor practice of drug prescriptions leading to pharmacy automation which fuel market growth. Furthermore, the improvement in medical procedures and availability of new medication contributes to market growth. Moreover, these automated medical treatments lower the chances of medical errors required for the patient safety, by reducing the human error corrections, and simplifies inventory control, preventing from drug expiration and stock outs, such factors are boosting market expansion.

Challenges: Stringent Regulatory Procedures

Despite the huge benefits of automations, there are some limiting constraints projected to hinder global market expansion over the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to the global market's slow growth is the regulatory procedures for manufacturers of automated pharmaceuticals system. There are certain laws to regulate the medicine dispensing practices. Furthermore, the approval for these regulatory [procedures depends on the class to which the device belongs. As a result, the manufacturers of the pharmacy automation may have to adhere to regulations, which can delay the device launching and thus, act as a challenge to market growth.

North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

The North America Pharmacy Automation Market is likely to record a significant revenue share and to develop a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the increased use of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and robots in this area. The North America has the highest rising number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies, resulting from aging population and many other chronic diseases in the region. Furthermore, the region has the growing number of product launching and acquisition and software-enabled automated solutions by the key market players which are propelling the market growth of Pharmacy Automation Systems.





Unlock Pharmacy Automation Market GTM Strategy @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1483





Segmentation of Pharmacy Automation Market-

By Product-

Automated Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems Automated Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems, by Type Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems Carousels Automated Dispensing Cabinets Automated Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems, By Application/Operation Centralized Pharmacies Decentralized Pharmacies

Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems

Automated Tabletop Counters

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Other Pharmacy Automation Systems

By End User-

Inpatient Pharmacies Acute Care Systems Long Term Care Facilities

Outpatient Pharmacies Outpatient/Fast-Track Clinics Hospital Retail Settings

Retail Pharmacies

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/