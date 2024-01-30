Thermal Spray Coating Market Report 2023-2028 - Market Forecast Shows 6.7% CAGR Amid Rising Demand for Durable Medical Devices

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Spray Coating Market Report by Product, Technology, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal spray coating market has demonstrated a robust growth trajectory, with a forecasted rise from US$ 9.1 Billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 13.4 Billion by 2028. This notable growth, characterized by a CAGR of 6.7% during the 2022-2028 period, can be attributed to a confluence of factors, including the escalating need for cost-effective repair and maintenance solutions and the continuous technological advancements in material science and manufacturing sectors.

A Surge in Medical Applications Fueling Thermal Spray Coating Growth

The utilization of thermal spray coating technologies in the manufacturing of medical devices has been augmenting the market's expansion. Medical devices increasingly benefit from coatings that elevate performance standards and extend service lifespan. The versatility of thermal spray coatings, with its adaptability to a myriad of materials including metals, ceramics, and polymers, enhances the durability and biocompatibility of medical devices. This has established thermal spray coatings as an integral component in the healthcare sector's manufacturing processes.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Analyses within the market report detail the competitive dynamics, including market structure, shares held by key players, and strategic positioning. The market's competitive dashboard and company evaluation quadrant offer insight into the operational strategies driving success. Although the market exhibits a moderate degree of fragmentation, competition remains intense due to the high capital requirements and the challenges involved with maintaining differentiation in product offerings. Entry barriers for new players remain moderate despite lower product differentiation and switching costs.

Thermal Spray Coating Process: Versatile and Impactful



The process of thermal spray coating involves applying molten material onto substrates to create protective and performance-enhancing layers. This methodology is primordial in enhancing the lifespan and functionality of products ranging from industrial machinery and aerospace components to medical instruments. Various techniques such as plasma, flame, and high-velocity oxy-fuel (HVOF) spray, are deployed to cater to specific application needs, leveraging the advantages of thermal spray coating's resistance to wear, corrosion, and thermal insulations.

Market Trends and Technological Innovations

The global market has gained momentum from the rising demand for advanced coatings across multiple industrial sectors. The focus on innovation in thermal spray processes and the introduction of novel coatings continue to foster market growth globally. Factors propelling the market further include urbanization, industrialization, and extensive research and development initiatives by industry leaders.

Breakdowns and analyses span various product segments including metals, ceramics, and polymers, with ceramics coatings taking precedence due to their exceptional resistance properties and suitability for high-stress environments.

Insights into technologies reveal the dominance of plasma spray processes, prized for their high-quality output, versatility, and environmental friendliness.

Application-wise, aerospace leads the market, benefitting significantly from thermal spray coatings that bolster component durability and reduce maintenance overheads.

Geographic Expansion and Regional Highlights



The report offers a comprehensive geographic analysis, with North America identified as the largest market driven by its evolving aerospace and energy sectors, which are key users of thermal spray coatings. Abundant innovation, backed by robust research and development infrastructure, underpins North America's leadership in the global thermal spray coating arena.

Industry Players and Market Forecast

The thermal spray coating market comprises a diverse array of players including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., American Roller Company LLC, and Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd., among others. Each company is contributing to the market’s collective growth through innovation, quality, and service excellence, positioning the thermal spray coating industry on a trajectory of sustained expansion through 2028.

Key Market Segmentation:

Product Insights:

Metals

Ceramics

Intermetallics

Polymers

Carbides

Abradables

Others

Technology Insights:

Cold

Flame

Plasma

High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF)

Electric Arc

Others

Application Insights:

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Automotive

Medical

Printing

Oil and Gas

Steel

Pulp and Paper

Others

Companies Profiled

Air Products and Chemicals.

American Roller Company

Durum Verschleißschutz

Lincotek Rubbiano S.p.A

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

Powder Alloy Corporation

Praxair Surface Technologies

Progressive Surface Inc.

Wall Colmonoy

