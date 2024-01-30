30 January 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(R), the Company notifies that Giles Kerr, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Halma plc (“Halma”) with effect from 1 February 2024. Giles will also be a member of Halma’s Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Giles has no other current directorships, having retired from the Board of Senior plc in April 2023 and resigned from the Board of Abcam plc on 12 December 2023 on completion of its acquisition by Danaher Corporation. The Board is satisfied that Giles continues to have sufficient time available to fulfil his responsibilities.

