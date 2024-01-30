Structural Adhesives Market Set to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030 with Promising CAGR of 16.0%

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Adhesives Market by Substrate, By Technology, By Resin Type, By Application, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide structural adhesives market was valued at USD 14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2030, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 16.0% from 2020 to 2030.

Renowned for their exceptional strength and durability, structural adhesives are an integral component across multiple applications. They serve as strong, load-bearing mediums that withstand a variety of stressors, including impact, heat, fatigue, and solvents.

These adhesives are adept in joining a diverse array of substrates such as metals, plastics, and wood. Their utilization results in cleaner assembly lines and more aesthetically pleasing products, free from the visible signs of traditional rivets and welds, especially in the automotive industry.

Key Insights from the Structural Adhesives Market Report

The new comprehensive analysis delves into the pivotal drivers boosting market growth and the emerging opportunities within the structural adhesives sector.

An in-depth examination segmentizes the market, allowing stakeholders to gain a robust understanding of individual sector performances.

Forecasts and analyses of past trends offer insights into the market's trajectory, arming decision-makers with critical data to strategize effectively.

Competitive evaluations reveal the strategic approaches and capabilities of the leading market players in structural adhesives, informing competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Resign Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Epoxy

5.3. Polyurethane

5.4. Acrylic

5.5. Cyanoacrylate

5.6. Methyl Methacrylate

5.7. Other Resin Types



6. End User industry: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Construction

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Aerospace

6.5. Wind Energy

6.6. Other End-user Industries



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

7.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

7.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

7.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

7.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dow

3M

HB Fuller Company

Franklin International, Inc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc

Lord Corporation

Arkema S.A

Scott Bader Co.

