CacheFly and Streaming Media Hosting Forge Dynamic Partnership for Advanced Video Streaming Services

Elk Grove Village, IL, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development that is set to revolutionize the streaming media industry, CacheFly, a pioneering content delivery network (CDN) services provider, and Streaming Media Hosting, a leading All-In-One Video Platform solution, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration comes at a crucial time as Lumen CDN and StackPath CDN customers seek reliable alternatives following the announcement of their discontinuation of CDN services.

In the fast-paced digital landscape, the speed and efficiency of content delivery networks (CDNs) are crucial for distributing video content globally. This is particularly vital in the context of Over-the-Top TV (OTT TV), Online Video Platforms (OVP), Education Video Platforms (EdVP), and Enterprise Video Platforms (EVP), as well as VR platforms. These platforms, coupled with a fast CDN, are key to delivering high-quality video streaming and immersive VR experiences to diverse audiences, regardless of their location.

Edward Fitzgerald, VP of Sales for CacheFly stated, “In a digital era where speed and reliability are paramount, CacheFly remains committed to delivering the fastest CDN services. Our partnership with Streaming Media Hosting is a natural synergy, combining our robust global CDN network with their top-tier video hosting and streaming solutions.”

The partnership between CacheFly and Streaming Media Hosting represents a significant step forward in the world of streaming, as it combines cutting-edge technology and extensive industry expertise to offer an unparalleled streaming experience.





Key Highlights of the Partnership:





Sub-Second Speed Delivery: By harnessing the unmatched speed and efficiency of CacheFly’s Global CDN infrastructure, viewers can now enjoy content delivered in sub-second delivery, ensuring a seamless and immersive streaming experience.



Full Support for Monetization Models:

FAST/CTV (Free Ad-Supported Television / Connected TV ): The partnership fully supports FAST and CTV channel launches, enabling broadcasters, streamers and content creators to deliver high-quality, free-to-view content to audiences while monetizing through advertising.

): The partnership fully supports FAST and CTV channel launches, enabling broadcasters, streamers and content creators to deliver high-quality, free-to-view content to audiences while monetizing through advertising. AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand): Innovative Streaming Media Hosting Service will offer comprehensive AVOD support, allowing content owners to generate revenue through targeted advertising.

Innovative Streaming Media Hosting Service will offer comprehensive AVOD support, allowing content owners to generate revenue through targeted advertising. TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand): Content creators can now offer their viewers a pay-per-view model for premium content, making it convenient for audiences to access exclusive material.

Content creators can now offer their viewers a pay-per-view model for premium content, making it convenient for audiences to access exclusive material. SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand): The partnership provides robust support for subscription-based streaming services, ensuring seamless access to premium content for subscribers.





Enhanced Content Delivery: The integration of CacheFly's fast CDN advanced content delivery solutions with Streaming Media Hosting's video hosting capabilities ensures high-quality, buffer-free streaming for viewers worldwide.



Global Reach: With a vast global network of servers and data centers, this partnership will enable content providers to reach audiences across the globe with low latency and high reliability.



Scalability and Reliability: CacheFly and Streaming Media Hosting are committed to providing scalable, reliable, and secure solutions that meet the growing demands of the streaming industry.

Commenting on this groundbreaking partnership, David Sanchez, CEO of Streaming Media Hosting added, “The partnership with CacheFly enhances our capability to provide premium video hosting services. CacheFly's renowned global CDN platform ensures that our clients enjoy not just high-quality video content but also the speed and efficiency that modern audiences demand.”

The partnership between CacheFly and Streaming Media Hosting is poised to redefine industry standards by delivering unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and quality in video streaming and content delivery.

The combined expertise will empower content creators and broadcasters to deliver content faster and more efficiently than ever before, while offering a wide range of monetization options to suit their business models.

With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement, CacheFly and Streaming Media Hosting are leading the way in providing cutting-edge solutions that are essential in today’s digital world, where speed, quality, and reliability are imperative for success.

About CacheFly

CacheFly pioneered the use of TCP Anycast in 2002 and has consistently provided the highest performance, ultra-reliable content delivery for over two decades. With a global presence serving all continents, 75+ global POPs, and a commitment to customer satisfaction and growth, CacheFly stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the CDN space. Learn more at https://cachefly.com

About Streaming Media Hosting

Streaming Media Hosting (SMH) stands out in the industry with its proprietary technologies and comprehensive online management tools. Renowned for delivering the complete streaming solution, SMH is acclaimed for its service excellence, validated by testimonials from a diverse clientele. As a full-service streaming Content Delivery Network (CDN), SMH uniquely integrates production, encoding, delivery, and monetization of content. Their award-winning services cater to a wide range of sectors, including entertainment, sports, government, education, and more. SMH is a fast-growing, globally deployed video and VR platform, engaging millions worldwide. Discover more at https://www.streamingmediahosting.com/