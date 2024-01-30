California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



The Company reported net income of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $21.6 million, representing an increase of $525,000, or 2%, compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.64 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.91 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, diluted earnings per share were $2.56, compared to $2.51 for the same period in 2022.

“Despite a challenging year for the banking industry, we generated a record level of earnings in 2023, which reflects the strength of the franchise we have built and our ability to perform well in a variety of economic conditions,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “While maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to deliver strong financial performance in the fourth quarter with our return on assets remaining above 1%. As expected, our balance sheet remained relatively flat with the prior quarter, although we continue to have success in adding new full banking relationships that provide operating deposit accounts that have helped to offset seasonal outflows from existing clients and high-quality commercial lending opportunities that have offset the level of payoffs that we are seeing in the portfolio.”

“Given the strength of our balance sheet, with a high level of capital, liquidity, and reserves, along with a conservatively underwritten loan portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering strong financial performance in 2024 even if the macroeconomic environment remains challenging. As the banking industry has stabilized, we are seeing more businesses looking to move their deposit relationships from the larger banks to a smaller commercial bank that provides a higher level of responsiveness and service. This is creating opportunities for us to add attractive new client relationships given the strong balance sheet, robust treasury management solutions, and superior level of service that we can provide. We have a strong deposit pipeline that we believe should result in continued growth in our client roster during 2024, further improvement in our level of profitability in the years ahead, and an increase in the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023

Net income of $5.3 million and $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue was $19.9 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.

Net interest income was $18.6 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.

Provision for credit losses of $181,000 decreased $133,000, or 42%, from $314,000 for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income was $1.3 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $13.0 million increased $523,000, or 4%, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Net income of $21.6 million and $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $21.1 million and $2.51 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $79.4 million increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to $78.3 million in the prior year.

Net interest income of $74.6 million increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to $71.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses of $1.3 million decreased $2.5 million, or 66%, from $3.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income of $4.9 million decreased $2.5 million, or 34%, from $7.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $50.4 million decreased $1.6 million, or 3%, compared to $48.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Position – December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023

Total assets increased by $2.0 million, or 0%, to $1.99 billion.

Total gross loans decreased by $13.6 million, or 1%, to $1.56 billion; average total gross loans increased by $20.3 million to $1.57 billion.

Total deposits decreased by $81.8 million, or 5%, to $1.63 billion; average total deposits decreased by $18.8 million to $1.70 billion.

Other borrowings were $75.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to no balances outstanding at September 30, 2023.

Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.61%, tier I capital ratio of 9.53% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.16%.

Book value per share of $23.38 increased by $0.74, or 3%.

Tangible book value per share of $22.50 increased by $0.74, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, compared to $21.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $74.6 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 5% over $71.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.88%, compared to 3.86% for the third quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a more favorable mix of earning assets with higher yields.

The Company’s net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 3.92% compared to 3.79% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million, $1.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income of $4.9 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees combined with a $1.4 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.9 million, $19.9 million, and $23.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $79.4 million and $78.3 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million, $11.9 million, and $11.7 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits combined with an increase in premises and equipment, partially offset by a decrease in data processing expense. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023, the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.0 million, $12.5 million, and $12.7 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $47.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased by $2.8 million, or 6%, compared to $44.7 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $50.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and $48.8 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 61.36%, 59.64%, and 49.17% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.82% and 57.01%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.99 billion as of December 31, 2023, represented an increase of $2.0 million, or 0%, compared to $1.98 billion at September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $56.3 million, or 3%, compared to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2022. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets decreased primarily due to conservative new loan production during 2023 and decreased liquidity as a result of a reduction in total deposits, partially offset by an increase in short-term borrowings.

Total gross loans decreased by $13.6 million, or 1%, to $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.57 billion at September 30, 2023 and decreased by $33.9 million, or 2%, compared to $1.59 billion at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of commercial loans decreasing by $16.6 million, or 1%, partially offset by an increase in construction and land loans of $4.2 million, or 10%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of construction and land loans decreasing by $19.5 million, or 31%, due to the completion of a large construction project.

Total deposits decreased by $81.8 million, or 5%, to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased by $166.5 million, or 9%, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposits of $31.2 million, or 4%, a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $41.1 million, of 6%, and a decrease in time deposits of $9.5 million, or 3%. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 40.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 40.2% at September 30, 2023 and 45.3% at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million in outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $87,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $121,000 for the third quarter of 2023, and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company had loan recoveries of $20,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs of $156,000 and recoveries of $234,000 during the third quarter of 2023, and loan charge-offs of $650,000 and no recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.19% at December 31, 2023, 0.06% at September 30, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022, with non-performing loans of $3.8 million, $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, on those dates. The increase in non-performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to one loan relationship within our commercial portfolio. The borrower is currently in the process of liquidating its assets and the Company does not anticipate a loss associated with this loan as of December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $107,000 to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.9 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $17.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $120,000 to $2.2 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at September 30, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.07% of total unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2023, shareholders’ equity totaled $196.5 million compared to $190.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $172.3 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 13.16%, 9.53%, and 9.61%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“With our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to increase our capital ratios and tangible book value per share, and during 2023, our tangible book value per share increased 14%,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “With our high level of capital, we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is provided on the final page of this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2024, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023 Q3 2023 $ % Q4 2022 $ % Interest income $ 28,405 $ 28,094 $ 311 1 % $ 27,480 $ 925 3 % Interest expense 9,831 9,516 315 3 % 5,620 4,211 75 % Net interest income 18,574 18,578 (4 ) -0 % 21,860 (3,286 ) -15 % Provision for credit losses 181 314 (133 ) -42 % 1,100 (919 ) -84 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,393 18,264 129 1 % 20,760 (2,367 ) -11 % Non-interest income 1,339 1,294 45 3 % 1,962 (623 ) -32 % Non-interest expense 12,218 11,851 367 3 % 11,713 505 4 % Income before income taxes 7,514 7,707 (193 ) -3 % 11,009 (3,495 ) -32 % Income tax expense 2,173 2,306 (133 ) -6 % 3,340 (1,167 ) -35 % Net income $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ (60 ) -1 % $ 7,669 $ (2,328 ) -30 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ (0.01 ) -2 % $ 0.91 $ (0.28 ) -31 % Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.86 % +2 Basis Points 4.32 % -44 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 61.36 % 59.64 % +172 Basis Points 49.17 % +1219 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: 2023 2022 $ % Interest income $ 109,210 $ 82,278 $ 26,932 33 % Interest expense 34,655 11,306 23,349 207 % Net interest income 74,555 70,972 3,583 5 % Provision for credit losses 1,297 3,775 (2,478 ) -66 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 73,258 67,197 6,061 9 % Non-interest income 4,875 7,374 (2,499 ) -34 % Non-interest expense 47,515 44,665 2,850 6 % Income before income taxes 30,618 29,906 712 2 % Income tax expense 8,985 8,798 187 2 % Net income $ 21,633 $ 21,108 $ 525 2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.56 $ 2.51 $ 0.05 2 % Net interest margin 3.92 % 3.79 % +13 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 59.82 % 57.01 % +281 Basis Points









CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023 Q3 2023 $ % Q4 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 1,988 0 % $ 2,042,215 $ (56,310 ) -3 % Gross loans 1,559,533 1,573,115 (13,582 ) -1 % 1,593,421 (33,888 ) -2 % Deposits 1,625,244 1,707,081 (81,837 ) -5 % 1,791,740 (166,496 ) -9 % Tangible equity 189,029 182,673 6,356 3 % 164,782 24,247 15 % Tangible book value per share $ 22.50 $ 21.76 $ 0.74 3 % $ 19.78 $ 2.72 14 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.55 % 9.24 % +31 Basis Points 8.10 % +145 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 95.96 % 92.15 % +381 Basis Points 88.93 % +703 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.44 % 40.23 % +21 Basis Points 45.30 % -486 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023 Q3 2023 $ % Q4 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,984,337 $ 1,993,147 $ (8,810 ) -0 % $ 2,088,206 $ (103,869 ) -5 % Total earning assets 1,896,954 1,910,755 (13,801 ) -1 % 2,007,243 (110,289 ) -5 % Gross loans 1,571,994 1,551,708 20,286 1 % 1,621,322 (49,328 ) -3 % Deposits 1,700,625 1,719,416 (18,791 ) -1 % 1,785,693 (85,068 ) -5 % Tangible equity 187,399 181,384 6,015 3 % 161,919 25,480 16 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.48 % 9.13 % +35 Basis Points 7.78 % +170 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.44 % 90.25 % +219 Basis Points 90.80 % +164 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 41.46 % 41.59 % -13 Basis Points 44.47 % -301 Basis Points YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023 Q4 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,983,964 $ 1,953,168 $ 30,796 2 % Total earning assets 1,900,678 1,871,813 28,865 2 % Gross loans 1,570,810 1,495,981 74,829 5 % Deposits 1,701,046 1,649,512 51,534 3 % Tangible equity 178,562 153,443 25,119 16 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.03 % 7.89 % +114 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.34 % 90.69 % +165 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.14 % 45.61 % -347 Basis Points







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,921 $ 15,722 $ 15,382 $ 17,005 $ 16,555 CECL adjustment - - - (1,840 ) - Provision for credit losses, quarterly 87 121 340 464 1,100 Charge-offs, quarterly - (156 ) - (247 ) (650 ) Recoveries, quarterly 20 234 - - - Balance, end of period $ 16,028 $ 15,921 $ 15,722 $ 15,382 $ 17,005 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ 3,728 $ 1,183 $ - $ - $ 1,028 Real estate other - - - - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 53 53 181 222 222 Other - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 ASSET QUALITY: 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans 1.03 % 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans 423.91 % 1288.11 % 8686.19 % 6928.83 % 1360.40 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.24 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.08 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 %







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/23 09/30/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 24,523 $ 23,804 $ 23,972 $ 94,275 $ 74,240 Federal funds sold 2,386 2,814 2,236 9,198 3,519 Investment securities 1,496 1,476 1,272 5,737 4,519 Total interest income 28,405 28,094 27,480 109,210 82,278 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,234 8,961 4,536 31,710 7,810 Other 597 555 1,084 2,945 3,496 Total interest expense 9,831 9,516 5,620 34,655 11,306 Net interest income 18,574 18,578 21,860 74,555 70,972 Provision for credit losses 181 314 1,100 1,297 3,775 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,393 18,264 20,760 73,258 67,197 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 1,055 1,003 1,653 3,788 4,913 Gain on sale of loans - - - - 1,393 Other non-interest income 284 291 309 1,087 1,068 Total non-interest income 1,339 1,294 1,962 4,875 7,374 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 8,449 8,238 7,443 32,394 29,097 Premises and equipment 1,554 1,155 1,249 5,057 5,093 Other 2,215 2,458 3,021 10,064 10,475 Total non-interest expense 12,218 11,851 11,713 47,515 44,665 Income before income taxes 7,514 7,707 11,009 30,618 29,906 Income taxes 2,173 2,306 3,340 8,985 8,798 NET INCOME $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 7,669 $ 21,633 $ 21,108 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.92 $ 2.58 $ 2.54 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 $ 2.56 $ 2.51 Average common shares outstanding 8,398,497 8,390,138 8,330,145 8,374,614 8,306,282 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,525,420 8,455,917 8,463,738 8,453,423 8,404,317 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.46 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Return on average equity 10.88 % 11.35 % 17.96 % 11.63 % 13.12 % Return on average tangible equity 11.31 % 11.81 % 18.79 % 12.12 % 13.76 % Efficiency ratio 61.36 % 59.64 % 49.17 % 59.82 % 57.01 %







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,520 $ 17,128 $ 19,763 $ 15,121 $ 16,686 Federal funds sold 184,834 181,854 187,904 198,804 215,696 Investment securities 145,401 149,244 151,129 153,769 155,878 Loans: Commercial 626,615 633,902 622,270 656,519 634,535 Real estate other 849,306 858,611 856,344 853,431 848,241 Real estate construction and land 44,186 40,003 60,595 63,928 63,730 SBA 4,032 4,415 4,936 5,610 7,220 Other 35,394 36,184 39,486 37,775 39,695 Loans, gross 1,559,533 1,573,115 1,583,631 1,617,263 1,593,421 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,107 1,312 1,637 1,765 2,040 Allowance for credit losses (16,028 ) (15,921 ) (15,722 ) (15,382 ) (17,005 ) Loans, net 1,544,612 1,558,506 1,569,546 1,603,646 1,578,456 Premises and equipment, net 2,207 2,432 2,625 2,848 3,072 Bank owned life insurance 25,878 25,697 25,519 25,334 25,127 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 7,472 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 48,021 41,614 41,708 43,790 39,828 Total assets $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ 2,042,215 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 657,302 $ 686,723 $ 742,160 $ 740,650 $ 811,671 Demand interest-bearing 26,715 28,533 29,324 30,798 37,815 Money market and savings 631,015 672,119 633,620 616,864 671,016 Time 310,212 319,706 333,192 329,298 271,238 Total deposits 1,625,244 1,707,081 1,738,296 1,717,610 1,791,740 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,291 54,256 54,221 54,186 54,152 Other borrowings 75,000 - - 75,000 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 34,909 32,465 28,894 25,417 24,069 Total liabilities 1,789,444 1,793,802 1,821,411 1,872,213 1,869,961 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 113,227 112,656 112,167 111,609 111,257 Retained earnings 84,165 78,824 73,423 68,082 62,297 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (931 ) (1,365 ) (1,355 ) (1,130 ) (1,300 ) Total shareholders' equity 196,461 190,115 184,235 178,561 172,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ 2,042,215 - CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 9.61 % 9.27 % 9.01 % 8.76 % 7.98 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.53 % 9.34 % 9.07 % 8.54 % 8.23 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.16 % 13.00 % 12.73 % 12.08 % 11.77 % Total equity/ total assets 9.89 % 9.58 % 9.19 % 8.71 % 8.43 % Book value per share $ 23.38 $ 22.64 $ 21.98 $ 21.37 $ 20.67 Common shares outstanding 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 8,332,479







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended December 31,

Three months ended September 30,

2023

2023

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,571,994 6.19 % $ 24,523 $ 1,551,708 6.09 % $ 23,804 Federal funds sold 177,331 5.34 % 2,386 208,725 5.35 % 2,814 Investment securities 147,629 4.02 % 1,496 150,322 3.90 % 1,476 Total interest earning assets 1,896,954 5.94 % 28,405 1,910,755 5.83 % 28,094 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,310 20,351 All other assets (2) 67,073 62,041 TOTAL $ 1,984,337 $ 1,993,147 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 28,678 0.29 % 21 $ 28,766 0.33 % 24 Money market and savings 638,623 3.02 % 4,857 642,909 2.95 % 4,775 Time 328,270 5.26 % 4,356 332,662 4.96 % 4,162 Other 56,715 4.18 % 597 54,235 4.06 % 555 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,286 3.71 % 9,831 1,058,572 3.57 % 9,516 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 705,054 715,079 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,161 30,665 Shareholders' equity 194,836 188,831 TOTAL $ 1,984,337 $ 1,993,147 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.88 % $ 18,574 3.86 % $ 18,578 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $53,000 and $82,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.9 million and $15.8 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2023

2022

Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,571,994 6.19 % $ 24,523 $ 1,621,322 5.87 % $ 23,972 Federal funds sold 177,331 5.34 % 2,386 229,209 3.87 % 2,236 Investment securities 147,629 4.02 % 1,496 156,712 3.22 % 1,272 Total interest earning assets 1,896,954 5.94 % 28,405 2,007,243 5.43 % 27,480 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,310 20,692 All other assets (2) 67,073 60,271 TOTAL $ 1,984,337 $ 2,088,206 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 28,678 0.29 % 21 $ 39,582 0.06 % $ 6 Money market and savings 638,623 3.02 % 4,857 647,213 1.45 % 2,359 Time 328,270 5.26 % 4,356 304,784 2.83 % 2,171 Other 56,715 4.18 % 597 110,650 3.89 % 1,084 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,286 3.71 % 9,831 1,102,229 2.02 % 5,620 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 705,054 794,114 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,161 22,467 Shareholders' equity 194,836 169,396 TOTAL $ 1,984,337 $ 2,088,206 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.88 % $ 18,574 4.32 % $ 21,860 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(53,000) and $1.0 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.9 million and $16.5 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2023

2022

Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,570,810 6.00 % $ 94,275 $ 1,495,981 4.96 % $ 74,240 Federal funds sold 178,540 5.15 % 9,198 220,084 1.60 % 3,519 Investment securities 151,328 3.79 % 5,737 155,748 2.90 % 4,519 Total interest earning assets 1,900,678 5.75 % 109,210 1,871,813 4.40 % 82,278 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,500 19,838 All other assets (2) 63,786 61,517 TOTAL $ 1,983,964 $ 1,953,168 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 30,436 0.21 % 64 $ 40,054 0.08 % 31 Money market and savings 629,419 2.63 % 16,529 651,429 0.70 % 4,544 Time 324,439 4.66 % 15,117 205,681 1.57 % 3,235 Other 67,984 4.33 % 2,945 121,464 2.88 % 3,496 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,278 3.29 % 34,655 1,018,628 1.11 % 11,306 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 716,752 752,348 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,920 21,256 Shareholders' equity 186,014 160,936 TOTAL $ 1,983,964 $ 1,953,168 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.92 % $ 74,555 3.79 % $ 70,972 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(535,000) and $1.5 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $15.4 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







