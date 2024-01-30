Halloumi Cheese Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028, Featuring Almarai, Arla Foods, Hadjipieris, Lefkonitziatis, Nordex Food, Waimata Cheese Company & Zita Dairies

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halloumi Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halloumi cheese market size reached US$ 469 Million in 2022 and is forecast to market to reach US$ 1.09 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during 2022-2028.







Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Restaurants, cafes and other eateries are experimenting with multiple flavors and combinations of halloumi cheese to offer innovative and unique dishes to their customers. In line with this, shifting consumer preference for halloumi cheese as a meat replacement is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various innovations in the packaging technologies to maintain the quality and increase the shelf-life of the product are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Cheese manufacturers are producing halloumi cheese variants in novel and exotic flavor profiles to attract a wider consumer base. They are also using social media for brand endorsements with celebrities and e-commerce platforms to offer attractive deals and facilities to the consumers.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the increasing preference for luxury and premium food products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global halloumi cheese market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028.

The report has categorized the market based on type, end use and nature.



Breakup by Type:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by End Use:

Food Service

Residential

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the following key players:

Almarai

Arla Foods amba

Galaktokomio A.D.S Dafni

Hadjipieris

Lefkonitziatis

Nordex Food

Petrou Bros Dairy Products

Sussex High Weald Dairy

Waimata Cheese Company

Zita Dairies

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global halloumi cheese market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global halloumi cheese market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global halloumi cheese market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $469 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1091 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Halloumi Cheese Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Flavored

6.2 Unflavored



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Food Service

7.2 Residential



8 Market Breakup by Nature

8.1 Organic

8.2 Conventional



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.7 Others

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Others

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Others

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gn9ee3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment