Sodexo confirms the Pluxee spin-off following its Shareholders Meeting of January 30, 2024

With the approval of the distribution in kind of Pluxee shares to Sodexo shareholders during this Shareholders Meeting, Sodexo is making a major strategic step forward, and confirms the spin-off and listing of Pluxee on February 1, 2024. This operation gives rise to two pure players in high growth markets.

Sodexo held a Shareholders Meeting on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, chaired by Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo. Quorum was established at 85.89% and 3,253 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence. The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to approve the exceptional distribution in kind of one Pluxee share for every Sodexo share held was adopted by a very large majority.

During the Shareholders Meeting, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support. I would also like to congratulate all the teams who successfully completed this project in record time while continuing to improve performance in both companies. This historic milestone for Sodexo marks the realization of a major strategic step initiated two years ago. We are delighted to witness the creation of two pure players in large and fast-growing markets as both now have the opportunity to realize their full potential, and to accelerate value creation for all stakeholders.”

During this Shareholders Meeting, Didier Michaud-Daniel, Executive Chairman of Pluxee Board of Directors, and Aurélien Sonet, Chief Executive Officer of Pluxee, presented the new company, its offers, its strategy and its growth prospects to shareholders.

The Pluxee spin-off is being implemented according to the defined schedule, with the detachment and first listing of Pluxee shares on Euronext Paris on February 1, 2024.

Delivery of the Pluxee shares to shareholders is scheduled for February 5, 2024.

For more information, Sodexo invites shareholders to consult the “Report on the distribution” and the “FAQ”, available on sodexo.com (Investors section).

The Shareholders Meeting was broadcast live and the replay will be available very soon, in French and English, as well as the detailed results of the votes, on sodexo.com, in the "Investors – Shareholders – Shareholders Meetings" section.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, the activity that will be spun-off and listed on February 1, 2024.

Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

15.3 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at January 29, 2024)

