Kenya International Remittance Business Report 2023: Inbound and Outbound Remittance Flows, Key Corridors, and Consumer Demographic

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cutting-edgeKenya International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities reportpresents rigorous analysis on the transaction values, volumes, and channels that are driving growth in the sector, supported by data centric insights into consumer profiles and market share of dominant players within the space.



A pivotal research publication has been included in the market database, providing stakeholders with a detailed and comprehensive understanding of the international remittance landscape in Kenya. This investigative report sheds light on the various facets of the market, encompassing both inbound and outbound remittance flows, key corridors, and consumer demographics associated with remittance transactions in Q2 2023.

The report uncovers critical data points regarding remittance patterns in Kenya and underscores the importance of these money transfers for both local and global economies. Investors, financial institutions, and policymakers will find this analysis instrumental in understanding the evolving patterns and performance of the remittance sector.



This invaluable resource aligns with the mission of delivering actionable insights to businesses and investors, providing them with the foresight needed to navigate the market's future trajectory while capitalizing on emerging opportunities inherent to Kenya's economic landscape.

Business leaders, investors, and economic strategists are now afforded an all-encompassing view of the Kenyan remittance sphere, driving forward the decision-making processes integral to succeeding in an interconnected world.

Highlights of the Kenya International Remittance Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis showcasing an upward trend in Kenya's international inbound remittance market, expected to soar to US$ 4.97 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

In-depth insights into the international outbound remittance market, which is anticipated to grow gradually and reach US$12.6 million by 2028.

An exhaustive segmentation of remittance channels, detailing the scales of digital, mobile, and non-digital transfers.

A closer look at the fluctuating dynamics of consumer behavior, analyzing senders' and beneficiaries' age groups, income brackets, occupations, and purposes for remittance.

State-wise dissection of inbound and outbound remittance flows, offering granular insights into transaction values and volumes by key states and regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Kenya

