LEEF Brands Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with AG Advisors LLC for Cultivation Management Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands, Inc. ("LEEF" or the "Company") (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF), a premier vertical cannabis operator, today announced a strategic partnership with AG Advisors LLC (“AG Advisors”), a leading provider of cultivation management services in the cannabis industry. Under this agreement, AG Advisors LLC will oversee cultivation operations on LEEF 1,900-acre ranch located in Santa Barbara County, California.



AG Advisors LLC is comprised of two of the founders and current operators of Lifted Organics, based in Watsonville, California. Lifted Organics has a proven track record, spanning over seven years of effectively managing nearly 20 acres of outdoor organic cannabis cultivation. Their primary focus has been on the cultivation of high quality, organic raw cannabis material tailored explicitly for extraction purposes.

Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands Inc., expressed his confidence in this collaboration, stating, "We have worked with Matt and Aziz at Lifted for years now and have found The Lifted team to be one of the most reliable supply chain partners in the state of California. We are aligned when it comes to cultivation practices, and the Lifted team understands what LEEF Labs needs when it comes to cannabis material purposed for extraction. Having them on board managing this first year of operations gives us great confidence in having a successful 2024 growing season."

This strategic partnership reflects LEEF Brands Inc.'s commitment to optimizing its cannabis cultivation processes and ensuring the highest quality products for its customers. Over the coming years, LEEF aims to bring a portion of the company’s supply chain inhouse through the Company’s new cultivation site located in Santa Barbara, California. By bringing cultivation inhouse under the LEEF umbrella, the company expects to see improvements in efficiencies, yields, margins, and customer retention. LEEF caters to many of the largest brands in the state and will be offering new services never before offered once the farm is operational in the third quarter of 2024.

“We’re honored to work with LEEF on what is one of the most exciting cultivation projects in the State. Together we will have the opportunity to build on the sustainable practices we have developed over the past 7 years of scaled organic cultivation as well as innovate in new directions in collaboration with their talented extraction team. We look forward to doing everything we can to help LEEF achieve the highest quality, lowest cost, organically grown cannabis material possible.” Stated Aziz Nashat, Principal at AG Advisors.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state's most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in California. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

