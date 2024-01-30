Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Analysis Report 2024: Market Forecast to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Pet Health Awareness - Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent in-depth market analysis on pet diabetes care devices reveals significant growth trajectories for the industry, with projections steering towards a robust market size of $3.6 billion by 2028. This compelling growth is underlined by a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, reflecting an increment from the $2.58 billion benchmark in 2024.

Highlighted within the study is the upswing in pet diabetes incidences and a corresponding rise in pet healthcare expenditure, which are primary catalysts propelling the market dynamics. The surge in visibility and attentiveness to pet well-being is also a key driver, with pet owners increasingly investing in health management tools and devices for their furry companions.

The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report:

Unveils technological innovations, such as the integration of mobile applications for real-time glucose level sharing between pet owners and veterinary professionals, now integral to the market landscape.

Identifies major market trends, including continued investments in research and development, collaborations among industry stakeholders, and the burgeoning adoption of telemedicine in veterinary care.

Elucidates the strategic partnership model as a prominent tactic among leading companies to advance capabilities and extend market reach.

Spotlights mergers and acquisitions as strategic moves for companies to bolster their product portfolios and deepen their insights into pet health for future developments.

The market report captures the essence of the industry's current state and potential, exploring the intricate dynamics of the pet diabetes care device sector. It traverses various geographies, from North America, which stands as the largest market segment as of 2023, to emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Under the lens are the advancements in pet diabetes care that cater to a diverse range of animal types, most notably dogs, cats, and horses. The report illuminates the pivotal role that glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices play in enriching the lives of pets with diabetes, serving stakeholders in homecare settings, veterinary hospitals, and other healthcare environments.

Segments and Stakeholders Shaping the Market:

By Animal Type: Focusing on dogs, cats, and horses, the devices cater to the nuanced needs of different pets afflicted by diabetes.

By Device Type: Segmentation between glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices, offering comprehensive insight for targeted healthcare solutions.

By End-Use: Homecare, veterinary hospitals, and other providers, reflecting the diversity of care settings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Allison Medical Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc.

Henry Schein Animal Health

Apotex Inc.

Merck Co. Inc.

Trividia Health Inc.

UltiMed Inc.

ACON Laboratories Inc.

i-SENS Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Inc.

Novo Nordisk AS

Covetrus AG

Med Trust Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bayer AG

Terumo Corporation

Insulet Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

