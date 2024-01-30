Medical Adhesive Market Global Forecast to 2030, by Substrate, By Technology, By Resin Type, By Application and Regional Outlook

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesive Market by Substrate, By Technology, By Resin Type, By Application, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide medical adhesive tapes market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 8% from 2021 to 2030.

The expanding number of operations, the rising incidence of diabetes, and the growing number of ambulatory surgical centres are recognised as market growth factors.



Surgery, which involves incisions and amputations, is a primary source of wounds. The majority of pre- and post-surgery instances necessitate the implantation of catheters and infusions in patients. Because medical adhesive tapes are used to hold wound dressings, infusion lines, and heal wounds, their demand is predicted to rise in tandem with the increase in the amount of operations conducted globally.



