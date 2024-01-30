Anal Fissure Treatment Global Market Report 2024: Set for Significant Growth; Asia-Pacific Region to Lead with Accelerated Growth - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anal Fissure Treatment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report indicates the market's expansion from $1.3 billion in 2023 to an expected $2.01 billion by 2028, progressing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.



An in-depth evaluation of the market reveals key insights into the forces propelling this growth. With the surge in the elderly population and the advent of sedentary lifestyles, the market sees an upswing. The report cites ageing demographics as a critical catalyst, as WHO forecasts suggest an impending rise in the global elderly populace, which is prone to anal fissures due to a natural thinning of the internal sphincter.



The incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, another pivotal factor identified in the report, is on the rise and likely to contribute significantly to market growth. This accompanies a noted uptick in cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), as per a BioMed Central report, which is expected to bolster the need for efficacious anal fissure treatments.



Constipation rates are also anticipated to boost demand for treatments, a trend backed by extensive data from the National Library of Medicine pointing to a considerable global prevalence and associated healthcare expenses.



Key Market Players and Innovations



Anal fissure treatment providers are busy innovating, focusing on topical treatments to satisfy an ever-increasing consumer base and enhance their market footprint. For example, Acrux Limited is aiming to introduce a cutting-edge Nitroglycerin Ointment, poised to significantly ease pain related to chronic anal fissures.



Moreover, AstraZeneca's recent acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals exemplifies the consolidation efforts and strategic moves predominant in the market to accelerate the advancements in rare disease treatments and pharmaceutical research.



The report also delves into the market's geographic segmentation, highlighting North America as the dominant region and Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region, thereby hinting at significant market opportunities in these areas.

The report dissects the market based on types of treatment, spotlighting topical nitroglycerin, calcium channel blockers, and stool softeners, among others.

It elucidates the methods of administration—both topical and oral—across various healthcare settings, including clinics and hospitals.

Comprehensive Market Insights for Strategic Decisions



For stakeholders and decision-makers, the research publication serves as a comprehensive resource offering a lucid analysis of the current market landscape and future prospects. The meticulously compiled data not only lays the foundation for informed strategic planning but also equips industry participants with actionable insights to navigate upcoming trends and opportunities.



This report provides exhaustive market statistics and analysis that are crucial for businesses operating in or entering the anal fissure treatment domain. It presents a detailed market segmentation, growth patterns, and regional market shares, equipping industry professionals with essential insights to thrive in a competitive landscape.



