10.1% CAGR of Spirulina Market due to the Growing Prevalence of Nutritional Awareness and Demand for Health Supplements

New York, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Spirulina Market size was valued at USD 511.4 Million and is expected to reach USD 1,338.4 Million in 2032 Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.1%.

Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae that is rich in nutrients and often used as a dietary supplement. It is considered a superfood due to its high protein content, vitamins, and minerals. Spirulina is cultivated in both fresh and saltwater and is known for its potential health benefits, including immune system support and antioxidant properties.

It is available in various forms, such as powder, capsules, and flakes, and is commonly used in smoothies, food products, and nutritional supplements. The market for spirulina has seen growth due to increasing awareness of its nutritional value and potential health benefits.

Important Revelation:

Market Growth: Spirulina market, valued at USD 511.4 million in 2022, anticipates a 10.1% CAGR (2023-2032).

Global Distribution: Commercial production spans nations like Thailand, India, Taiwan, China, Pakistan, and Myanmar.

Nutraceutical Powerhouse: Spirulina, a leader in nutraceuticals (51.7% market share in 2022), offers therapeutic qualities and essential nutrients.

Form Popularity: Spirulina powder leads with a 66.3% market share in 2022, favored for versatility, ease, cost-effectiveness, and shelf life.

Regional Dominance: North America leads in 2022 due to heightened dietary supplement consumption among health-conscious consumers.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Spirulina Market

Increasing Health Consciousness: Growing awareness of Spirulina's nutritional benefits, including vitamins and proteins, drives consumer interest in health-centric products.

Rising Popularity as a Superfood: Spirulina's recognition as a superfood amplifies its demand, with consumers seeking natural and nutrient-dense dietary options.

Expanding Application in Nutraceuticals: Spirulina's prominence in nutraceuticals, attributed to its therapeutic qualities, contributes significantly to market growth.

Versatility in Forms: Spirulina's adaptability, particularly in popular forms like powder, enhances consumer convenience, contributing to market expansion.

Environmental Sustainability: Spirulina's role in biofuel production aligns with the global push for sustainable and eco-friendly practices, driving market growth.

Increasing Dietary Supplement Consumption: Spirulina's prevalence in dietary supplements boosts its market, especially in regions with a rising trend of health-oriented consumers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Cyanotech Corporation

Givaudan

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DIC Corporation

eChlorial

Giuriati Group

Algenol Biotech

Pond Technologies Inc.

I.D. – Parry (India) Limited

Life vision Healthcare

NB Laboratories Pvt Ltd

Other Key Players

Report Segmentation

By Form Analysis

In 2022, Spirulina's powder segment dominated the market, capturing a substantial 66.3% share and projecting an estimated 11.2% CAGR. Renowned for its versatility, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness, Spirulina powder seamlessly integrates into various culinary applications, from smoothies to baked goods. Its personalized dosing allows tailored nutrient intake, enhancing absorption efficiency. The powder's simplicity and compatibility with busy lifestyles make it a preferred choice, reflecting its market prominence and ability to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

By Type Analysis

The Spirulina platensis segment dominates the global market, attributed to its well-established reputation for nutritional potency, versatile applications, and recognized health benefits. Among Spirulina types, Spirulina platensis secured the largest market share in 2022. Widely accessible and prevalent, Platensis is integral to research and public health, thriving in aquatic habitats with convenient cultivation methods. Its significance extends to serving as a vital protein source in various African countries and gaining popularity in human health food sectors, especially as a protein supplement in Asia. Additionally, Platensis finds utility in poultry and aquafeeds, emphasizing its versatility in animal nutrition.

By Distribution Channel

In 2022, the Direct Sales/B2B segment dominated the Spirulina market, playing a pivotal role in supplying substantial volumes to diverse sectors like food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. Direct sales, outperforming indirect sales, excels in catering to industries by facilitating bulk procurement and tailored orders. This approach ensures efficient supply to manufacturers, eliminating intermediaries and optimizing costs. Moreover, direct sales foster enduring partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures between Spirulina producers and industries, contributing to innovation and sustained growth.

By Application

In 2022, Spirulina's nutraceuticals segment dominated the market, holding a substantial 51.7% share. Renowned for its exceptional nutritional benefits, Spirulina serves as a versatile "Superfood," offering potential remedies for oxidative stress-related ailments, cholesterol reduction, immune system reinforcement, and more.

Its adaptability extends to weight loss formulations and overcoming drug dependencies. Spirulina's robust nutritional composition, suitable for capsule-form space sustenance, positions it as a holistic source of nourishment, positively impacting the global market.

Key Market Segments

Based on Form

Powder

Tablet & Capsule

Liquid

Granules

Based on Type

Spirulina platensis

Spirulina Maxima

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others



Application

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Others

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 563 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 1,338.4 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 10.1% North America Revenue Share 35.2% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the Spirulina market with a 35.2% share, driven by a surge in health consciousness and the demand for natural nutritional supplements. Spirulina's nutrient-rich profile aligns with consumers' well-being goals, especially in bolstering immunity and protein intake.

Stringent regulatory controls in Europe and the Asia Pacific enhance Spirulina's appeal as a natural colorant and flavor enhancer, aligning with the clean label trend. The competitive landscape sees industry leaders employing innovative strategies, while Europe and Asia Pacific's established health and wellness framework further contributes to market growth.

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



