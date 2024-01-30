Japan Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Forecast 2023-2032: Emerging Therapies & Treatment Insights, Comprehensive Market Outlook, Expert & Qualitative Analyses

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This detailed analysis has identified Japan's market for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) as one of the most significant in the 7MM, set for expansion by the year 2032. The report offers an in-depth overview, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, a nuanced understanding of treatment algorithms, and a comprehensive evaluation of market trends within the Japanese context.



This research uncovers that almost 2.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH were recorded in Japan in 2022, indicating a substantial patient pool. The NASH market in Japan, valued at around USD 200 million in 2022, is anticipated to witness growth driven by imminent advancements in diagnostics, clinical practice, and the introduction of emerging therapies. With Japan positioned second only to the US in terms of NASH prevalent cases, the focus on developing an efficacious treatment landscape is more critical than ever.



Emerging Therapies and Treatment Insights

The report evaluates current treatments, which comprise mainly off-label use including vitamin E and various antifibrotics, while highlighting a significant market opportunity for therapies currently in later stages of development. F1 Stage NASH is reported as having the highest disease burden in Japan, emphasizing a specific target area for therapeutic intervention.



Promising compounds, such as Resmetirom (MGL-3196) and Efruxifermin (AKR-001), are spotlighted, indicating a progressive shift in the NASH management paradigm upon their expected approval and commercial availability.



Comprehensive Market Outlook

The study delineates a future market landscape, factoring in anticipated drug approvals and the surge in clinically significant treatment modalities. The distribution of NASH by severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases offers a valuable gauge for stakeholders gearing up for strategic positioning in the burgeoning market.



Expert and Qualitative Analyses

Key opinion leaders and subject matter experts, including prominent figures from the Japanese Society of Gastroenterology and leading medical institutions, have contributed insights affirming the report's projections and informing the therapeutic trajectory of NASH treatment.



A thorough qualitative analysis, including SWOT and conjoint analyses, supports a strategic understanding of the NASH market, pinpointing strengths, weaknesses, and potential opportunities within the existing treatment paradigm. It forms an essential guidepost for decision-makers in framing market strategies responsive to Japan's unique healthcare landscape.



