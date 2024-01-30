Aroma Chemicals Market Surges Towards USD 9.2 Billion by 2033 | Analyzing Growth in Fragrance Industry and Consumer Preferences

New York, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Aroma Chemicals Market size is expected to be worth around USD 9.2 Billion by 2033, from USD 5.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The Aroma Chemicals market is a specialized segment within the broader chemical industry, focusing on the production and supply of chemicals used primarily for their olfactory properties. These chemicals are key components in the formulation of fragrances and flavors for a wide range of applications, including personal care products, perfumes, food and beverages, and household cleaners.

The Aroma Chemicals market is marked by a blend of major multinational corporations and niche players, each contributing to the market's diversity in terms of product offerings and technological innovation. This market is expected to continue evolving in response to changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and global economic conditions.

Important Revelation:

Market value is forecasted to grow from USD 5.6 billion in 2023 to USD 9.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Demand increase in flavor and fragrance products across various sectors fuels this market growth. Synthetic aroma products hold a significant market share of 57.6% in 2023. Terpenes and terpenoids are leading product categories, with a 36.4% market share in 2023. The application of terpenes/terpenoids spans across paints, inks, and flavoring agents. Fragrance applications constitute the largest market segment, accounting for 68.9% in 2023. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market with a 30.6% revenue share in 2023, led by India, China, and Japan.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Aroma Chemicals Market

Shifts in consumer tastes towards specific fragrances and flavors significantly affect market demand, particularly the growing preference for natural and organic products. Innovation in Product Development: Technological advancements in synthesizing new aroma chemicals and extracting natural aromas drive market evolution and expansion.

Report Segmentation

Source Analysis

In 2023, the synthetic source segment led the Global Aroma Chemicals Market, accounting for 57.6% of total revenue, primarily driven by the increasing demand for synthetic aroma products in industries like food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics. These synthetic aroma chemicals are produced using advanced technologies to mimic natural scents.

On the other hand, naturally derived aroma chemicals, extracted through natural methods, are gaining popularity due to rising consumer awareness about the negative impacts of artificial additives. However, challenges in blending natural flavors with other ingredients, their unpredictable interactions, and the high cost of production are potential constraints on the growth of the natural segment in the aroma chemicals market.

By Products

In the aroma chemicals market of 2023, terpenes/terpenoids were the dominant sub-segment, accounting for 36.4% of the total revenue, a status attributed to their natural availability and extensive use in paints, printing inks, and as flavoring and fragrance agents in various industries, including rubber and food & beverage.

However, challenges such as limited raw material supply and high extraction costs may hinder this segment's growth. Concurrently, the benzenoids sector is witnessing rapid growth due to its commercial significance and wide application range, encompassing soaps, shampoos, detergents, cosmetics, personal care products, and food and beverages, where their fragrance is highly valued.

Application Analysis

In 2023, fragrance applications dominated the aroma chemicals market, representing 68.9% of total revenues, driven by expanding demand in sectors like cosmetics and men's perfume. This growth is fueled by the use of rare ingredients in fine fragrance formulations. Additionally, the demand for natural flavoring products, particularly in emerging economies, is boosting the market, influenced by factors such as rising disposable incomes, growing popularity of exotic flavors, and increased consumption in various food applications.

The fine fragrance market is further propelled by a rising demand for unique, organic fragrances and consumer awareness of organic products, with a notable surge in interest for PETA-certified vegan and USDA-certified organic perfumes, free from harmful additives. This trend indicates a forthcoming increase in demand for organic perfumes and personal care products.

Key Market Segments

By Source

Synthetic

Natural

Natural-Identical

By Products

Benzenoids

Terpenes & Terpenoids

Musk Chemicals

Others (Ketones, Esters, Aldehydes)

Application

Flavors Convenience Foods Confectionery Dairy Products Bakery Foods Others

Fragrance Cosmetics and Toiletries Fine Fragrance Soaps and Detergents Others



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Givaudan

Firmenich

Symrise

IIF (International Flavors & Fragrances)

Takasago International Corporation

Privi Organics India Ltd.

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

S H Kelkar and Company

Kao Corporation

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Eternis

Kao Chemicals Europe

Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited

Oriental Aromatics

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 5.6 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 9.2 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 5.1% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 30.6% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the aroma chemicals market with the highest revenue share of 30.6% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032. This growth is primarily driven by the escalating demand for flavors and fragrances in major economies like India, China, and Japan.

Meanwhile, in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, the market is expected to grow moderately, fueled by increasing consumer demand for low-carbohydrate and low-fat food & beverages, an expanding food processing sector, and a rising preference for healthy foods and organic cosmetics, which in turn boosts the demand for aroma chemicals.

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



