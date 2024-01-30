Increasing Livestock Production and Growing Demand for Animal Feed to Steer Rapeseed Meal Market Past US$ 8.6 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global rapeseed meal market sales are estimated to be valued at around US$ 4.8 billion in 2024. Over the assessment period, rapeseed meal demand is poised to rise at a CAGR of 6.1%, with total market valuation reaching US$ 8.6 billion by 2034.



The market growth will likely be propelled by a combination of several factors during the forecast period. These include:

Expanding livestock and poultry sectors

Growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of rapeseed meal

Surging need for protein-rich animal feeds

Rising demand for meat, dairy items, and other food products

Increasing export of rapeseed meal

Favorable government policies

Reduction in rapeseed meal prices



Rapeseed meal, also known as canola meal, is gaining immense traction in animal feed due to its high protein and nutritional value. Its demand is expected to rise significantly due to increasing need for high-protein feed to support the growing world population and rising per capita meat consumption.

Demand for rapeseed meal is growing amid rising need for high-protein animal feed ingredients. To promote livestock production, there is an increasing need for feed that is high in protein due to the growing world population and rising per capita meat consumption.

With a protein level between 35% and 40%, rapeseed meal is an ideal replacement for other protein sources like soybean meal. For feed manufacturers, its cost-effectiveness and nutritional makeup make it a desirable option.

Rapeseed meal is the second major oilseed meal produced worldwide (after soybean meal). Growing awareness among consumers regarding the nutritional benefits of rapeseed meal is expected to boost growth of the rapeseed meal industry through 2034.

Increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is anticipated to uplift demand for protein-rich animal feeds. This will likely create lucrative growth opportunities for rapeseed meal manufacturers during the assessment period.

Rapeseed is grown in several regions worldwide. Countries like Germany, France, Canada, and China are leading rapeseed producers. Consumption of rapeseed meals is growing strongly in the European Union, China, and the United States. On the other hand, Canada and India remain the major exporters of rapeseed meals.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for rapeseed meal is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.6 billion by 2034.

by 2034. By nature, the conventional segment will likely hold a dominant market share of 90.0% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on application, the feed segment is set to account for a value share of 75.0% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States market size is projected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2034

by 2034 Sales in China are estimated to total US$ 2.0 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Germany is poised to record a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

“The global rapeseed meal market is projected to expand rapidly due to increasing need for high-protein feed to support the growing world population and rising per capita meat consumption,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Companies Profiled:

DSM

Ulrick & Short

Target Feeds

GP Feeds Ltd

Cargill

Wilmar International

Hbgo

Bunge

Bgg

Sinograin

Sanxing Group

Herun Group

Other Players



Key players are focusing on launching new products as well as exploring new application areas for rapeseed meal. They also implement strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and facility expansions to solidify their market positions. For instance,

In 2023, DSM introduced Vertis™ CanolaPRO®, a high-quality canola protein isolate produced from canola meal, a co-product of canola/rapeseed oil production

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global rapeseed meal market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The report provides growth projections based on type (expeller-pressed rapeseed meal and solvent-extracted rapeseed meal), application (aquaculture, livestock, and pet food), nature (organic and conventional), and region.

Rapeseed Meal Market by Category



By Type:

Expeller-pressed Rapeseed Meal

Solvent-extracted Rapeseed Meal

By Application:

Feed Aquaculture Livestock Pet Food

Fertilizer

Food Additive

Others



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

