Global DNA Sequencing Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2030 with Technological Innovations and Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2030 by Product, Technology, Workflow, Application, End-Use and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DNA Sequencing Market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, influenced by continuous technological advancements and increasing incidence of genetic disorders. This new comprehensive research publication provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics that are shaping this rapidly evolving sector.
With a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030, the industry is expected to expand from its valuation of USD 8.6 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 9.9 billion by 2030. This growth is being driven by numerous factors including the escalating demand for personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of genetic diseases.
Rising Incidence of Genetic Diseases Catalyzing Market Growth
The increasing number of genetic disorders, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, and cystic fibrosis, is leading to a heightened need for advanced DNA sequencing technologies for diagnosis and treatment. Enhanced adoption of sequencing methods is anticipated to continue, further stimulating market expansion.
Emergence of Personalized Medicine as a Key Market Driver
Personalized medicine is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles. DNA sequencing is integral to this approach, with its ability to identify unique genetic variations. Its critical role in enabling precision medicine is a significant factor contributing to the DNA sequencing market growth.
North America Leads in Market Dominance
North America remains the dominant force in DNA sequencing, with advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments. Government initiatives, such as those in cancer treatment, continue to fuel the development and adoption of DNA sequencing technologies.
Asia-Pacific Projected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth
Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the highest revenue CAGR, with factors such as increased healthcare spending and growing awareness about genetic diseases propelling the market forwards. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors to this regional market growth.
Market Segmentation Insights
The report offers detailed segmentation of the DNA Sequencing Market, covering areas such as Product, Technology, Workflow, Application, and End-use. Crucial segments and their potential for growth are discussed, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the market's direction.
- By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Services
- By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, etc.
- By Workflow: Pre-sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis
- By Application: Clinical Investigation, Oncology, Consumer Genomics, etc.
- By End-Use: Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and more
- By Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
The report provides a comprehensive competitive analysis, including detailed profiles of key market players and their strategies. It outlines the dynamic factors that are currently driving growth, as well as those restraining it. A thorough analysis of these factors will assist businesses in making well-informed decisions and developing effective market strategies.
The in-depth analysis included in this research report aims to clarify market complexities and help stakeholders establish a strong foothold in the global DNA Sequencing Market. With an overview of the competitive landscape, regulatory frameworks, and technological trends, the report is a vital asset for anyone looking to understand or invest in the DNA sequencing space.
Report Segmentation
By Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Services
By Technology
- Third Generation DNA Sequencing
- Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
- Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)
- Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Others
By Workflow
- Pre-sequencing
- Sequencing
- Data Analysis
By Application
- Clinical Investigation
- Oncology
- Forensics & Agrigenomics
- Reproductive Health
- HLA Typing
- Consumer Genomics
- Others
By End-Use
- Clinical Research
- Academic Research
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
Companies Profiled
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- QIAGEN
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Macrogen, Inc.
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Myriad Genetics
- PierianDx
- Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
- Eurofins Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjnenm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.