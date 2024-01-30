Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market 2023-2033: Leading Milk Types, Products, and Distribution Channels by Country Revealed

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa's UHT milk market is experiencing notable growth, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and the increasing demand for convenient and long-lasting dairy products. UHT milk, also known as long-life milk, undergoes a pasteurization process at an ultra-high temperature, extending its shelf life and eliminating the need for refrigeration until opened. This makes it a convenient choice for consumers in regions where access to continuous refrigeration might be a challenge. The market's growth is further propelled by a rising awareness of UHT milk's advantages, such as convenience, extended shelf life, and reduced food waste.



The increasing urbanization and a growing middle-class population in the Middle East and Africa are contributing to the surge in demand for UHT milk. As more consumers adopt busier lifestyles, there is a greater preference for products that offer convenience and flexibility. UHT milk aligns well with these preferences, providing a convenient, ready-to-consume dairy option. Additionally, the longer shelf life of UHT milk appeals to consumers who seek products with a more extended storage capability, particularly in regions with hot climates.



Government initiatives and investments in the dairy industry also play a role in the market's growth. Efforts to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the dairy supply chain, along with advancements in packaging technology, have contributed to the expansion of the UHT milk market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Trends

Growing Demand for Products that Necessitate Limited Refrigeration

Shifts in Lifestyle, Reflecting Changes in Consumer Preferences and Increased Exposure to Western-Style Food Products

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty stores

Others

Segmentation 2: by Milk Type

Full Cream UHT Milk

Low Fat Milk

Skimmed UHT Milk

Semi-skimmed UHT Milk

Segmentation 3: by Product Type

Flavored

Unflavored

Segmentation 4: by Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled

Almarai

Arla Foods amba

Coega Dairy

Clover S.A. (Pty.) Ltd.

Danone

Dewfresh (Pty.) Ltd.

Emmi Group

Friesland Campina

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

MEGGLE Group GmbH

Nestle

Parmalat S.p.A.

Promasidor

The Coca-Cola Company

Woodlands Company

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East and Africa UHT milk market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Middle East and Africa UHT milk market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Middle East and Africa UHT milk industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the Middle East and Africa UHT milk in terms of growth potential?

Which milk type, product type, and distribution channel is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

What is the comparison between UHT milk and non-UHT milk?

Which country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2033-2033)?

