Jake Gyllenhaal Donates Road House Screening Experience to benefit Homes For Our Troops: Bid Now on eBay for Charity to Attend and Meet the Star in Support of Severely Injured Post-9/11 Veterans

Taunton, MA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, announces an unforgettable in-person special screening experience generously donated by Jake Gyllenhaal to support Homes For Our Troops!

Offered through eBay for Charity, this experience invites the winning bidder and a guest to attend the upcoming Road House screening in New York starring Jake Gyllenhaal, plus a photo opportunity with Jake! Enjoy a star-studded event where you can expect appearances by film talent, filmmakers, and other celebrity VIPs. View the Road House trailer here.

The special online event goes live at 7 PM EST on Jan. 29, 2024, and closes at 7 PM EST on Feb. 3, 2024, at eBay.com/hfot. All proceeds will benefit Homes For Our Troops.

Participants can make an impact while helping HFOT’s mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About eBay for Charity: eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 134 million active buyers globally and more than 225,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $1.3 billion for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

Attachment