Flexible Display Market Size Worth USD 351.36 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible display market size was USD 19.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for greater picture quality, rising innovation in consumer electronics by leading market players, growing adoption of energy-efficient and flexible gadgets across various industries, and rising demand for display-based consumer electronics by population across the globe are some of the major factors driving the flexible display market revenue growth.

Flexible displays are very light, thin, and almost shatter-proof. Increasing innovation in consumer electronics by leading market player is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Latest flexible displays offer several advantages compared to conventional display technologies. Flexible displays consume less energy compared to other types of displays. While curved displays improve viewing angles and depth of picture quality, they are distinct from flexible and foldable displays. Major organizations are implementing these displays in their consumer-based products which in turn is driving the market revenue growth.

However, complex manufacturing process of flexible displays is expected to restrain the market revenue growth. Currently, other display technologies have a more advanced design with fewer manufacturing stages compared to flexible displays. One significant challenge for flexible display technology is achieving performance on par with rigid display and electronics technology currently available in the market. As technology advances and the market evolves, companies will prioritize addressing these issues to gain a competitive advantage in the flexible display industry.

Segment Insights

Display Type Insights:

On the basis of display type, the global flexible display market is segmented into Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Electronic Paper Displays (EPD), and others. The OLED segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register a significantly fast revenue CAGR over the forecast period. OLED displays provide superior picture quality with vibrant colors, high contrast ratios, and deep blacks. This results in an enhanced visual experience for users, making OLED displays highly desirable. Smartphone displays typically have a rigid structure due to the glass layer used in their manufacturing. However, introduction of OLED technology has significantly addressed this issue by improving the screen lifespan.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global flexible display market is segmented into smartphones and tablets, smart wearables, televisions and digital signage systems, personal computers & laptops, automotive, and others. The smartphones and tablets segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to a high level of innovation and technological advancements in display technology. Manufacturers compete to offer devices with improved features such as higher resolutions, enhanced color accuracy, faster refresh rates, and bezel-less designs. These advancements push the boundaries of display capabilities and drive revenue growth of this segment. Smartphones and tablets require high-quality displays to provide a satisfying user experience. Consumers demand displays with sharp and vibrant visuals, wide viewing angles, and accurate color reproduction.

Regional Insights:

Based on regional analysis, the market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register a significantly fast revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness a significant demand as many smartphone manufacturers are opting for these reliable flexible displays. High demand for smartphones and smartwatches in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other developing countries is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region over the forecast period. For instance, U.S. smart manufacturer Apple has witnessed a 20% increase in sales in Q1 2023 from an 18% increase in Q1 2022. Presence of major market players such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Sony, and others is also expected to drive overall revenue growth of the region. Collaborations and innovations in latest product launches are expected to increase the demand.

The market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the flexible display market in 2022. The North America flexible display market is being driven by several factors, including an increase in Research and Development (R&D) activities by leading market players, advancements in technologies, increase in disposable incomes among population, and growing number of smart displays in smartphones, wearables, and television segments. Major market players are launching their latest products implementing these flexible displays. For instance, on May 2023, Google launched its first foldable phone at its Google I/O event. The Pixel Fold, known internally by the codename ‘Felix,’ will have the ‘most durable hinge on a foldable’ phone, and it is expected to have a price of USD 1700.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 19.78 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 33.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 351.36 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Display Type, Substrate Material, Application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled LG DISPLAY CO., LTD., SAMSUNG, Royole Corporation., E INK HOLDINGS INC., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., FlexEnable Technology Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, SHARP CORPORATION, Plastic Logic, Innolux Corporation, AUO Corporation, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited., Delta Electronics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global flexible display market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global flexible display market report are:

Strategic Development

On May 23, 2023, Samsung Display achieved a significant breakthrough in flexible OLED display manufacturing by developing a display that can expand to over five times its original size. This marks a significant advancement compared to the current flexible display technology available in the market, which is limited to three times its original size. The newly developed display, named ‘Rollable Flex,’ utilizes an O-shaped axis that enables it to be rolled and unrolled like a scroll. This unique axis design is the key to its increased expandability. Samsung Display is showcasing a demonstration unit of the Rollable Flex panel at SID Display Week, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The display can expand from its compact size of 49mm to an impressive 254.4mm.

On November 10, 2022, LG Display unveiled a ground-breaking flexible display that exhibits remarkable versatility by being foldable, twistable, and stretchable between 12 to 14 inches. The company made this exciting announcement in a recent press release. The stretchable display boasts a resolution of 100ppi and is capable of presenting vibrant full-color RGB images. To bring this prototype to life, LG Display utilized micro LEDs with a sub-40μm pixel pitch, which were integrated into a silicon substrate commonly found in contact lenses. This unique combination provides the display with a rubber band-like consistency, allowing it to be stretched in any direction by up to 20 percent, offering an unprecedented level of flexibility.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flexible display market on the basis of display type, substrate material, application, and region:

Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032) Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Electronic Paper Displays (EPD) Others

Substrate Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032) Glass Plastics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032) Smartphones and Tablets Smart Wearables Televisions and Digital Signage Systems Personal Computers and Laptops Automotive Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



