Amniocentesis needle market Size Worth USD 229.4 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global amniocentesis needle market size was USD 172.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. High reliability and accuracy of amniocentesis test and increasing rate of pregnancy and preference for minimally and non- invasive diagnostic procedures are key factors driving market revenue growth. Amniocentesis, also known as Amniotic Fluid Test (AFT), is a type of prenatal test, which is performed for diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities and infection in fetus. An amniocentesis often yields reliable findings.

An increase in occurrence of genetic abnormalities is observed with a rise in median age of first-time mothers. For instance, from 1: 1600 at age 20 to 1: 30 at age 45, the risk for embryonic Down Syndrome (DS) rises with maternal age. The risk is around 1: 350 at age 35. Every pregnant woman in the U.S., Israel, and several European countries is advised to undergo DS risk screening, which is carried out by examining markers in maternal serum.

In addition, the increasing median age of first-time mothers is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau analysis, birthrates have increased for women in their early 40s and late 30s over the previous three decades while declining for women in their 20s. The median age women in the U.S. delivering babies have increased from 27 to 30, the highest age ever.

Amniotic fluid leakage, direct or indirect fetal trauma, chorioamniotic membrane rupture, infection, and fetal death are the two most often occurring procedure-related problems that can occur during and after an amniocentesis. Numerous needle sizes, periprocedural local anesthetic usage, and diverse needle methods have been compared in certain studies. However, these showed comparable rates of complications, particularly when various needle diameters were employed. Thus, these procedural complications could restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the amniocentesis needle market has been segmented into 100–150 mm, larger than 150 mm, and smaller than 100 mm. The 100–150 mm segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global amniocentesis needle market during the forecast period. This is because amniocentesis treatments are in greater demand globally as more women choose prenatal testing to monitor the health and development of their unborn children. Amniocentesis needles, notably those between 100 and 150 mm in length, are in greater demand as a result of this increasing need. Amniocentesis needles in the 100-150 mm segment are thought to be both efficient and secure for the technique.

Procedure Insights:

On the basis of procedure, the amniocentesis needle market has been segmented into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, and cordocentesis. The amniocentesis segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global amniocentesis needle market during the forecast period. This is owing to high accuracy of this procedure and increasing recommendations by healthcare providers during pregnancy to ensure proper health of fetus. According to estimates, 98 to 99 out of every 100 women who have an amniocentesis are guaranteed a conclusive result.

Regional Insights:

The North America market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global amniocentesis needle market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of amniocentesis procedures each year. For instance, in Canada, about 10,000 women get an amniocentesis each year, a prenatal surgery in which a sample of amniotic fluid is taken and checked for chromosomal abnormalities comprising disorders such as DS. In addition, the rising number of initiatives by governments is also increasing the number of amniocentesis procedures, hence driving market revenue growth in this region.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global amniocentesis needle market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing awareness about early disease detection and rising prevalence of congenital disorders. Around 2% of newborns have congenital abnormalities. Many of these defects are either detected by an invasive prenatal diagnostic procedure, such as an amniocentesis or are suspected prior to birth, after an ultrasound check.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 172.8 Million CAGR (2023-2032) 2.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 229.4 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered Type, procedure, end-use, region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), COOPERSURGICAL, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Medline Industries, LP, Cook, Laboratoire CCD, BPB MEDICA, RI.MOS. srl, and Rocket Medical plc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global amniocentesis needle market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective amniocentesis needle. Some major players included in the global amniocentesis needle market report are:

Medtronic

BD

COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

Integra LifeSciences

Medline Industries, LP

Cook

Laboratoire CCD

BPB MEDICA

RI.MOS. srl

Rocket Medical plc.

Strategic Development

On 08 February 2022, the reproductive health portfolio of Cook Medical, which comprises medical equipment for fertility, obstetrics, gynecology, and IVF, was acquired by CooperSurgical for USD 875 million. With this agreement, the company will be able to invest in new technology and future growth.

On 29 June 2021, a new campus in Lafayette, Colorado, officially begun construction, according to Medtronic plc, a pioneer in medical technology. This new facility, whose construction is scheduled to start in June 2021, will bring together workers from Boulder and Louisville locations under one roof. The Boulder and Louisville locations will continue to house the manufacturing activities for Medtronic.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented amniocentesis needle market on the basis of type, procedure, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) 100–150 mm Larger than 150 mm Smaller than 100 mm

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Amniocentesis Amnioreduction Fetal Blood Transfusion Amnioinfusion Cordocentesis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



