Europe's Gene Editing Technologies Market, Valued at $370 Million in 2023, is Set to Reach $3.26 Billion by 2032 - Country-Specific Insights for Agriculture & Biomedical Applications Unveiled

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Gene Editing Technologies Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe gene editing technologies market was valued at $0.37 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $3.26 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 27.24% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The gene editing technologies market is anticipated to experience growth primarily due to the rising demand for personalized medicine. Furthermore, the introduction of novel technologies has further propelled the expansion of this market.



Market Introduction

The European gene editing technologies market is experiencing notable growth driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the introduction of advanced technologies.

Gene editing techniques are gaining prominence for their potential in tailoring medical treatments to individual patients, offering more effective therapies. Additionally, the emergence of novel gene editing technologies is enhancing precision and efficiency, making them increasingly valuable for research and clinical applications in Europe. The region's robust commitment to scientific research, biotechnology, and supportive regulatory frameworks creates a conducive environment for gene editing technology adoption. Ethical and responsible gene editing practices further ensure sustainable growth in this market.

As gene editing continues to transform healthcare and life sciences, the European gene editing technologies market presents promising opportunities for scientific progress and therapeutic innovation.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Technology

  • CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
  • Non-CRISPR Gene Editing Technology

Segmentation 2: by Application

  • Agriculture
  • Biomedical

Segmentation 3: by Country

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled

  • BRAIN Biotech AG
  • Cellectis S.A.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG
  • DNA Script
  • Magento, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages93
Forecast Period2023-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$0.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$3.26 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate27.2%
Regions CoveredEurope

Key Topics Covered

1 Product Definition
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Overview
5 Industry Outlook
6 Europe
7 Company Profiles

