Access Control as a Service Market Size Worth USD 4.49 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market size was USD 990 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems and cloud computing platforms and number of smart infrastructure and smart city projects, cost-effectiveness of access control solutions, and remote access control management are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Access Control as a Service refers to the provision of access control functionalities through a cloud-based platform, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware and software installations. Access Control as a Service offers businesses a flexible and scalable solution for managing access to their physical and digital assets such as buildings, facilities, and data. In addition, rising demand for centralized management of access rights across multiple locations is another key factor driving revenue growth of the Access Control as a Service market.

Cloud computing technology is highly efficient in analyzing and storing data, which operates through interconnected servers on cloud platforms, allowing resource sharing that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time using the Internet. Smart objects, equipped with numerous sensors, are integrated with cloud computing to facilitate the extensive growth of IoT. Major organizations are using access control as a service to implement marketing and security solutions.

However, security and privacy concerns related to unauthorized access and data breaches in the access control environment is a major factor, which could restrain Access Control as a Service market revenue growth. One of the primary concerns for organizations considering Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) is the security of their data and access control systems. While ACaaS providers implement robust security measures, some organizations may still have reservations about storing sensitive access control information in the cloud and relying on external service providers for security.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2046

Segment Insights

Service Type Insights:

On the basis of service type, the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market is segmented into hosted ACaaS, managed ACaaS, and hybrid ACaaS. The hybrid ACaaS segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global Access Control as a Service market over the forecast period. This is because hybrid access control model integrates hosted and managed Access Control as a Service, combining on-premises hardware with cloud-based access control management. In this specific architecture, the permissions are not directly associated with the characteristics or roles, instead, characteristics are utilized for identification purposes and to assign roles flexibly. Users are assigned roles based on the characteristics they provide. Implementing a hybrid access control service is an effective approach to enhance threat visibility, enabling quick responses to attacks.

Service Model Insights:

On the basis of service model, the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market is segmented into Identity and Access Management (IAM), visitor management, credential management, and audit and reporting. The IAM segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global Access Control as a Service market during the forecast period. This is because IAM solutions enable businesses to efficiently manage user authentication, authorization, and provisioning processes across various systems and applications.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2046

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global Access Control as a Service market in 2022. This is due to technological advancements in access control systems, increasing deployment of wireless security systems across various sectors, and rising popularity of mobile access systems and security concerns across public and private sectors. In addition, presence of significant government and private entities and large number of healthcare, IT & Telecommunication companies, and other industries in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global Access Control as a Service market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of significant market players, presence of highly developed countries such as Germany, the UK, and Switzerland, among others, and rising usage of remote access controls in retail, healthcare, and government sectors and security concerns. Moreover, increasing adoption of electronic security products by end-users, coupled with availability of advanced technology security solutions, is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global ACaaS market during the forecast period. This is due to rising adoption of IoT-based security solutions and availability of 5G networks and increasing presence of major emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan, among others. In addition, rising demand for cloud-based storage solutions is another key factor driving Access Control as a Service market revenue growth in this region.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 990 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 16.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.49 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Service type, service model, component, organization size, deployment model, integration level, authentication type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Thales, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba Group, Identiv, Inc., Kastle Systems, AMAG Technology, Brivo Systems, LLC., Cloudastructure, Securitas AB, and Datawatch Systems Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2046

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Access Control as a Service market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market report are:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales

ASSA ABLOY

dormakaba Group

Identiv, Inc.

Kastle Systems

AMAG Technology

Brivo Systems, LLC.

Cloudastructure

Securitas AB

Datawatch Systems

Strategic Development

On 28 July, 2022, Assa Abloy, a prominent provider of access control solutions, entered a partnership with Agora, a leading distributor of communication and technology solutions. This partnership aims to meet Assa Abloy's requirement for a Value-Added Distributor (VAD). Through this collaboration, Agora fulfills Assa Abloy's need for a reliable distribution partner that can add value to its products and services. As a Value-Added Distributor, Agora brings expertise in the distribution and support of communication and technology solutions, aligning with Assa Abloy's goals and requirements.

On 18 May, 2022, Brivo, a company specializing in cloud-based access control solutions, formed a partnership with Doyle, a U.S.-based company that primarily focuses on security systems, video surveillance, access control, fire alarm systems, and more. This collaboration entails Doyle enhancing its range of product offerings by incorporating Brivo Access, Brivo's cloud-based access control solution.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/access-control-as-a-service-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market on the basis of service type, service model, component, organization size, deployment model, integration level, authentication type, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hosted ACaaS Managed ACaaS Hybrid ACaaS



Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Visitor Management Credential Management Audit and Reporting



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware Software & Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises



Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud



Integration Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standalone ACaaS Integrated ACaaS



Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Password-based Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Biometric Token-based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Education Retail and E-Commerce Transportation and Logistics IT and Telecommunications Critical Infrastructure (e.g., power plants, data centers) Hospitality and Entertainment Government and Public Sector Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2046

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights