Nucleotide Market Size Worth USD 1,083.2 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nucleotide market size was USD 596.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding improved bioavailability is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, powdered nucleotides can be formulated to enhance their bioavailability, which refers to a fraction of an administered dose that reaches systematic circulation and produces a desired pharmacological effect.

Techniques such as particle size reduction, formulation with excipients, or encapsulation technologies can improve solubility and absorption of nucleotides, enhancing their bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy. Rising demand for seasoning and spice blends is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Nucleotides are incorporated into seasonings and spice blends to enhance their flavor impact. They can be added to spice mixes, rubs, marinades, and sauces to intensify taste and provide a more pronounced umami flavor. Nucleotide-based seasonings are used in a wide range of culinary applications, adding depth and complexity to dishes.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2044

High costs associated with production and limited consumer awareness are major factors restraining the market revenue growth. Despite the rising demand for clean labels and natural ingredients, consumer awareness and understanding of nucleotides can still be limited. Nucleotides are relatively niche ingredients, and consumers cannot be fully aware of their benefits or potential applications. Lack of consumer awareness and education can affect the demand for nucleotide products, as consumers can be hesitant to try or purchase products containing nucleotides due to a lack of familiarity.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global nucleotide market is segmented into sports nutrition, infant formula, membrane and filters, nutritional drink, and others. The sports nutrition segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Accelerating pace and fierce social competition is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, repetitive and sustained physical labor and a rising focus on increasing immunity in athletes are other major factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Nucleotides provide a plethora of benefits including faster recovery after performance and lower neutrophil activation among others.

Exercise-induced oxidative stress can lead to production of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and free radicals, which can cause cellular damage and impair performance. Nucleotides possess antioxidant properties and help neutralize these harmful compounds. By reducing oxidative stress, nucleotide supplementation can contribute to improved exercise performance and faster recovery.

Form Insights:

On the basis of form, the global nucleotide market is segmented into liquid and powder. The powder segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Increasing application in animal health and nutrition products is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, increasing awareness regarding various advantages of powder nucleotide such as enhanced stability, ease of formulation, and controlled release among others are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Powdered nucleotides are generally easier to handle and incorporate into drug formulations.

Market companies operating in various countries are significantly investing in providing customizable formulations. Powdered nucleotides enable customized formulations tailored to specific patient needs. In addition, by adjusting the concentration, excipients, or formulation techniques, pharmaceutical manufacturers can optimize the drug product to meet requirements of different patient populations, dosing regimens, or therapeutic indications. This customization ensures that nucleotide drug product delivers the desired therapeutic effect with maximum safety and efficacy.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2044

Regional Insights:

The nucleotide market in North America accounted for largest revenue in 2022. Increasing disposable income as well as rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Nucleotides find applications in the cosmetics and personal care industry. They are utilized in skincare formulations, hair care products, and anti-aging treatments. Growing agriculture sector and significant investments in plant biotechnology are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Nucleotides have applications in agricultural practices and plant biotechnology. They are involved in the development of genetically modified crops, where nucleotide sequences are incorporated to confer specific traits such as pest resistance, disease resistance, or improved yield. Nucleotides also play a role in plant tissue culture and genetic transformation techniques.

The nucleotide market in Europe accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising investments in adding new capabilities and increasing focus on overcoming limitations associated with traditional methodologies are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region.

For instance, on 28 October 2019, Camena Bioscience, which is a synthetic biology company based in the U.K. that manufactures tools to engineer new synthetic biology applications, announced the development of a new technology that accurately synthesizes DNA molecules with a length of 300 nucleotides. In addition, using Camena's technology, 85% of the DNA molecules synthesized were accurate to sequence desired by the company, whereas only 23% of molecules made by chemical synthesis, the current method, were accurate. The market in Germany accounted for largest revenue share due to rising demand from chemical companies operating in the country.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 596.4 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,083.2 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, form, industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled DSM, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NuEra Nutraceuticals Inc., Biorigin, Agilent Technologies, Ohly, Cj Cheiljedang Corp., Daesang Corporation, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2044

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global nucleotide market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective nucleotide products. Some major players included in the global nucleotide market report are:

DSM

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NuEra Nutraceuticals Inc.

Biorigin

Agilent Technologies

Ohly

Cj Cheiljedang Corp.

Daesang Corporation

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Strategic Development

On 3 January 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which is a Massachusetts, U.S.-based leading manufacturer of analytical solutions announced the acquisition of Binding Site Group, which is the global leader in specialty diagnostics. This adds new capabilities and enables both companies to improve the diagnosis and management of various health disorders. Major clinical guideline publications strongly recommend the Binding Site's Freelite offering for multiple myeloma diagnosis and monitoring at all stages of the disease.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleotide-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nucleotide market on the basis of application, form, industry, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Sports Nutrition Infant Formula Membrane and Filters Nutritional Drink Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Liquid Powder



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Chemical Petrochemical Food Beverages Healthcare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2044

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com