Sensus Healthcare to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Thursday, February 8, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link . Upon registration participants will receive a unique dial in number that will permit them to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing, 1-844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0676 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link , which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until March 8th, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 4664378 – followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com





