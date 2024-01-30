Strong Demand for Ransomware Protection Drives a Record 2023 for CTERA

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA , the leader in edge-to-cloud file services today announced record results for 2023, driven by strong demand for its new AI-based ransomware protection. CTERA Ransom Protect, which was awarded a leadership position by GigaOm, provides zero-day protection against the wide-spreading attacks that were estimated to have inflicted $30 billion in total damage to organizations in 2023.

CTERA realized over 30 percent growth in annual recurring revenue for its edge-to-cloud solutions. CTERA also doubled its number of seven-figure deals in 2023, securing major contracts with state agencies, leading banking institutions, and global media groups, as well as expanding its presence in Asia, winning significant new customers in India, Australia, and Singapore.

“We are thrilled by the staggering market reaction to our recent product releases, which combined with the expansion of our strategic partnerships, have played a pivotal role in increasing our reach and impact,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “Our technology is at the forefront of the industry, used for managing over 200 petabytes of data and hundreds of billions of files, in thousands of medical centers, financial services sites, engineering sites, creative content studios, and mission-critical military and government agencies.”

