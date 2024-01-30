Ealixir Inc. Announces Changes to Management and Board of Directors

Eleonora Ramondetti, Ealixir COO, Promoted to CEO & Mark Corrao Named New CFO



New Board of Directors with Deep Governance, Business Development, and Information Technology Experience

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTC Pink: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services (“ORM”), announced today the promotion of Eleonora Ramondetti as Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director, and Mark Corrao as Chief Financial Officer to its leadership team. In addition, the Company strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Venkatesh Patrachari as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Virag Desai and Nirav Rashmikant Mehta as Directors.

Eleonora Ramondetti

Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ramondetti has been critical to the successful growth of Ealixir’s platform since the Company’s inception in 2018. Ms. Ramondetti previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Project Manager, Technical Advisor and Communications Specialist at Ealixir. Prior to Ealixir, Ms. Ramondetti gained significant corporate and communications experience across diverse sectors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences from the University of Turin. Ms. Ramondetti replaces Neel Sawant, former CEO, who has stepped down to pursue other business interests.

Ms. Ramondetti commented, “This is a very exciting time in Ealixir’s evolution. We are entering a new stage of growth driven by greater adoption by an increasing customer base and the launch of new synergistic ORM services. We have created what we believe to be the ORM industry’s most comprehensive platform for effective control of your online identity. As we now focus on launching new products and entering new markets across the globe, a significant opportunity exists for our continued growth, and I am extremely excited to lead the Company through its next phase.”

Mark Corrao

Further bolstering Ealixir’s management team, the Company appointed Mark Corrao as Chief Financial Officer. With over 40 years of experience in the public accounting arena, Mr. Corrao holds significant senior financial leadership, audit and management experience, having worked with numerous publicly traded companies and financings. Mr. Corrao also founded Strikeforce Technology and was a co-founder of Advanced Communications Sciences.

Strengthened Board of Directors

Venkatesh Patrachari has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Patrachari possesses a specialty in IT infrastructure and software processes, which he gained through over three decades of working at organizations including Microsoft, AT&T and Solaris. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from RVCE, India and a Degree in Computer Science Engineering from New York Institute of Technology.

Ealixir has also further expanded its Board of Directors, adding two seasoned professionals, Virag Desai and Nirav Rashmikant Mehta, who bring deep collective experience in the areas of business development, corporate strategy and strategic communications to the Company. Mr. Desai is a long-term IT infrastructure and security specialist with a significant track record working at companies or institutions such as Dell Technologies, MetLife and the University of Maryland. Mr. Rashmikant Metha has served in senior roles at Pure Karma Wellness & Jewelry, PassionCoins India, PassionFox Technologies and PassionFox Innovations, as well his own company, Mehta Jewelry.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir is an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services with the ability to effectively and permanently remove unwanted content, helping our 500+ customers to control their online identity. We are driven by the core belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to assert control over their digital image and manage what appears when their name is searched for online. We use our advanced technological platform to provide ORM services and digital privacy solutions to individuals, professional organizations, and small, medium businesses (“SMBs”). In addition to link removal, we undertake comprehensive management of our clients’ digital image ensuring seamless alignment between their personal and professional profiles. By providing our clients with an ability to control, remove and edit information posted and available online, individuals, professional organizations, and SMBs can choose which verified content about them will appear on websites and search engines. Our extensive removal experience and proprietary removal technology allows us, we believe, to offer the best services available in the content removal industry.

