Tome Biosciences Appoints Industry Veteran Daniel Curran, MD, to its Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tome Biosciences, Inc., the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company, announces the appointment of Daniel Curran, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Curran was most recently Head of Rare Genetics and Hematology at Takeda Pharmaceuticals.



“Dan has a storied corporate and drug development career, stretching from his tenure at Millennium through to leadership at Takeda. Notably, Dan oversaw the integration of Shire after its acquisition by Takeda, then leading development and execution of Takeda’s rare disease portfolio strategy,” said Rahul Kakkar, MD, President and CEO of Tome Biosciences. “Personally, I have been impressed with Dan’s consummate clinical sensibility in his approach to drug development. We welcome the invaluable corporate and drug development expertise that Dan brings to Tome.”

“Tome’s PGI technologies have broad potential across rare and common diseases with the technologies’ ability to fix broken genetic code or reprogram cells as therapy,” commented Dan Curran. “I share the Company’s vision and passion to bring transformative medicines to the patients in need, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow directors and the executive management team.”

Prior to his role as Head of Rare Genetics and Hematology, Dr. Curran served as SVP and Head in the Center for External Innovation at Takeda, where he and his team completed approximately 150 transactions and invested $1.5 billion in capital in external relationships and investments over a period of three years. Previously, Dr. Curran was VP of Corporate Development at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he was the primary negotiator of numerous transactions with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Dr. Curran is currently consulting for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He received his MD from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine and MBA from The Wharton School.

About Tome

Tome Biosciences, Inc., is the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company. Our technologies allow us to insert any genetic sequence of any size at any location in the genome with site-specific precision. We are writing the final chapter in genomic medicines, delivering cures to patients through cell and integrative gene therapies. Follow us on X @Tome_Bio and on LinkedIn. www.tome.bio.

PGI is a brand name and technology of Tome Biosciences, Inc.

