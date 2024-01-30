Northann Corp.’s New 3-D Printing Ecosystem Products Receive “Best of” Innovation Awards at TISE2024

ELK GROVE, CA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp (NYSE American: NCL), a leading innovator in 3D-printed home improvement solutions, today announced that its product and technology exhibit lineup at the 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024) was recognized with the “Best of Award 2024” for Overall Company Innovation and with a “Best of Sustainability / Disruption Honoree” award.

TISE, the largest North American exposition for the floor covering, stone, and tile industry that concluded January 26th in Las Vegas, featured over 2,000 exhibitors from around the globe.

Cited in the award were four new product additions to Northann’s Benchwick brand 3D-printing ecosystem, each developed with advanced design features integrating recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. These products were:

Ocean Plastic Waste Core Blue11, an eco-friendly substance utilizing recycled ocean plastic waste that both addresses environmental concerns and provides an expanded color palette and other new features;

High Glossy Flooring and Wall Panels. Employing a low-temperature glaze processing akin to ceramic tiles, this product series introduces a manufacturing technique that achieves a high-gloss finish while offering unparalleled durability and functionality;

Versatile Substrates. New waterproof laminate and veneer options, combined with HDF board integration, that introduce multiple creative possibilities for designers and manufacturers; and

Updated AI-Powered Envision Engine, an Artificial Intelligence image creation tool capable of generating ultra-realistic and diversified wood and tiles images for customers.

"We are thrilled to have received these awards for our 3D-printed innovations at TISE 2024," said Northann CEO, Mr. Lin Li. “We are gratified that these four product offerings, each of which embody our long-standing commitment to style, innovation, durability, and ecological sustainability, have been recognized by the largest and most prestigious floor covering industry event in North America.”

“These offerings, we believe, will not only give our customers a wealth of new, wonderfully attractive, and reasonably priced 3-D printed product options, they will also contribute to a greener and more technologically advanced future."

About Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

