CECO Environmental Ranks #20 on Forbes’ 2024 America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies List

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced Forbes ranked CECO #20 in its America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies list for 2024.



To determine what top 100 companies are included on its list, Forbes looked at 974 U.S.-listed companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion and screened out all but those that have posted positive sales growth in the last 12 months and have a share price over $5. The companies are ranked based on stock return, sales growth, return on equity and earnings growth in the last 12 months and five years.

“We are honored to be named to Forbes’ list of most successful small-cap companies in America, which reflects the record results we delivered each and every quarter over the last year, despite global economic headwinds and supply chain challenges,” said Todd Gleason, chief executive officer, CECO Environmental. “Our stock price has nearly tripled from where it was five years ago, with our largest gains in just the last year. We have restructured our platforms in order to better support our diverse customer base, built sustainable growth through strategic acquisitions and increased the sales pipeline, all of which have delivered results that drive greater investor confidence in our future.”

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

