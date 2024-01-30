To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 30th January 2024

Announcement no. 9/2024











Final terms for bonds to be listed 2nd February 2024



On 2nd February 2024, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 29th, 2023.



Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com



Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S



www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment