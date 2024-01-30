Flexible Heater Market Size Worth USD 2.58 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible heater market size was USD 1.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for flexible heaters in various applications for temperature range, insulation, and humidity control is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Different types of industries have equipment and applications where fluctuating temperatures, humidity, or moisture may have an impact on how a component functions or processes signals. A product may also need to be at a specific room temperature to be processed. For example, a chemical that is a liquid or food item needs to be at the proper temperature range to be sufficiently fluid for packing into containers. Flexible heaters can be used to regulate humidity insulation. Various materials, including polyester, polyimide, and silicon rubber, are used to manufacture these types heaters.

Rising demand for ultra-thin flexible heaters is driving revenue growth of the market. Ultra-thin flexible heaters are used in industries with critical temperature applications between -200°C and 210°C. A clamp plate should be fitted above the heater for uses below -40°C so that the structure won't be impacted by a shift in adhesion characteristics in cold weather. These adaptable heating elements are perfect for smaller applications owing to simple installation technique and good thermal characteristics. These heaters are more flexible than conventional flexible heaters as these types of heaters produce strong bonding produced by the heating components. Compared to heaters with foil imprints, this enables more effective and uniform heat transfer. The high-temperature capabilities of ultra-thin flexible heaters enable increased wattage for a quicker heat-up and warming-up time.

However, high operational and maintenance costs and limited heat output, and safety concerns are major factors, which could restrain revenue growth of the market. Flexible heaters have flexibility limitations; these heaters can be bent, but only to a particular extent, and only to a given radius. The heating component or electrical connections could be harmed by exceeding these limits, resulting in decreased performance or outright failure. Furthermore, heating elements could become worn out and eventually deteriorate if these are repeatedly stretched, compressed, or flexed under an excessive amount of pressure. These elements could be less suited to applications requiring continuous motion or significant mechanical loads since these heating elements are less durable and long-lasting, which could also hamper revenue growth of the market.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global flexible heater market is segmented into silicon rubber, mica, polyester, polyimide, and others. The silicon rubber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Silicone rubber heaters are portable, flexible, and can reach temperatures of up to 450°F. Being an adaptable heater, it may be attached to or connected to other system components with ease and incorporated with any surface that needs heating. The main advantage of these heaters is that these quickly and uniformly transfer heat. Flexible silicone heaters are regarded as being easy to deal with as these heaters are resistant to chemicals and dampness. These can be factory vulcanized for use on metallic surfaces and are suitable with both flat and curving surfaces. Silicone heaters can be built with thermostats, Real-time Digital Simulators (RTDs), thermocouples, or thermal fuses and can accommodate cut-outs and holes.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global flexible heater market is segmented into automotive, electronics, aerospace, industrial, medical, consumer goods, and others. The automotive enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Flexible heaters raise the temperature of the cold air inside a vehicle to maintain a temperature where people are at ease and every machine is operating without any issues. Any equipment that must heat the ground to clear snow, fog, or moisture can employ transparent flexible heaters. These transparency of heaters makes it possible to utilize them in goods that need a transparent surface. It can also be utilized in touch panels and the heating element can be taped. Its transparency would make the touch panel visible even in presence of dampness or fog.

Furthermore, glass windows and windscreens in cars might fog up from time to time. When the windows and windscreen are made of glass, these might become fogged up, which can become hazardous. Flexible heaters keep glass windows at a constant temperature, which prevents fogging and is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in 2022 owing to rising demand for flexible heaters from aviation and equipment manufacturing industries. Extreme temperatures are experienced regularly by equipment and machinery and aviation industries. Components and pieces may retract or shrink when moved from a warm to a cold environment. A malfunction or irreparable damage may result from these temperature changes and physical changes to objects, which can lead to strains, cracking, and increased wear and tear. When an airplane or sea vessel moves into colder locations, flexible heaters keep its components and parts at a stable, warm temperature so that there won't be extreme contraction and retraction problems when these boats subsequently move into warmer climates. The thermal heater extends the life cycle of the part by reducing premature fatigue and more wear and tear by managing thermal expansion and retraction, which is contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest market CAGR owing to rising demand for flexible heaters from the electronics and semiconductor industry. Various electronic gadgets frequently need to be heated to a specified temperature in areas where the temperature drops below 0 degrees Celsius to get rid of any unwanted snow or dampness. This makes sure that these technological devices operate safely. Transparent flexible heaters can therefore be a lifesaver in such systems.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global flexible heater market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective flexible heaters. Some major companies included in the global flexible heater market report are:

NIBE Industrier AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Smith’s Group plc

Chromalox

Rogers Corporation

Minco

Zoppas Industries

All Flex Solutions

Spirax Sarco Limited

Strategic Development

On 11 January 2022, VTT created a thin, flexible, and plastic-free heater to reduce energy use in homes and offices and to help people achieve their ideal body temperatures. Heaters that are attached to seats, walls, or floors will be able to recognize their users and produce heat right away according to each user's preferred temperature. Use of warmers in the delivery of food bags is being tested by Hot Delivery Company.

