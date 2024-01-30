Business Awards UK Honours Innovators in the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards

HALIFAX, UK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is delighted to present the winners of the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards. These awards celebrate the companies and technology leaders who have made significant contributions to the cloud computing industry. The winners have been recognised for their innovative use of technology, exceptional service delivery, and operational efficiency in the cloud computing sphere.

C365Cloud - Best Use of Cloud Technology, Best Cloud Management Software

Candy Management Consultants - Most Innovative Cloud Application

The Adaptavist Group - Exceptional Cloud Service Provider

Resolution IT - Exceptional Customer Service in Cloud Computing

My Cloud PA - Most Efficient Cloud Operations

Business Awards UK Cloud Computing Awards 2023 Finalists

Candy Management Consultants - Exceptional Customer Service in Cloud Computing Finalist

The Adaptavist Group - Most Innovative Cloud Application Finalist

Resolution IT - Exceptional Cloud Service Provider Finalist

My Cloud PA - Best Use of Cloud Technology Finalist

Fairtech Solutions - Best Use of Cloud Technology Finalist, Most Efficient Cloud Operations Finalist

Candy Management Consultants - Best Cloud Management Software Finalist

My Cloud PA - Most Innovative Cloud Application Finalist

Business Awards UK extends warm congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their groundbreaking achievements and their role in advancing cloud computing technologies. Their dedication to innovation and customer service excellence is driving the industry forward, offering scalable, secure, and efficient solutions for businesses worldwide.

